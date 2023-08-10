Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Got a horse lover in your family? Head to the Susquehanna Valley Corral for its Barrel Bash Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at 93 Ridge Drive, Danville. There will be food trucks and Penn State ice cream on hand so you can fill your bellies as you watch riders compete. Additional information available by going to “SVC Barrel Jackpots” on Facebook.
2. Want to venture to a galaxy far, far away? The Well Coffee House, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, is having an all-day movie marathon of the Star Wars films in chronological order from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Stay for the whole day or just part. Find out more by calling 570-246-5585 or visiting thewell.us/events.
3. Take your kids to Susquehanna Valley Mall’s Back to School Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday. There will be a sensory friendly hour from 9 to 10 a.m. and then general admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 200 children will be given bags to collect goodies and promotional material in. For more details, visit susquehannavalleymall.com. Or, if you’re closer to Catawissa, Rohrbach’s Farm Market and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is pairing up for a touch-a-truck event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rohrbach’s, 240 Southern Drive. Get more details at rohrbachsfarm.net.
4. Ready to escape summer? Head to Gilson’s Summer Snow Day on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at 6985 New Berlin Highway, New Berlin. There will be activities for the younger crowd in the kids zone and real snow. There are several levels to admission, but the basic one is free. Learn more at gilsonsnow.com/summer-snow-day
5. Kingdom Kidz, Inc., 11 E. 3rd St., Watsontown, is having a back to school block party with free food, games, crafts and more on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be a barrel train ride and a bounce house for children ages 3 to 12 years old, weather permitting. More information is available at hiskingdomkidz.org
