Looking for something fun to do with your family this Labor Day weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Head to Knoebels before it shuts down its weekday operation after Monday. The park will close at 6 p.m. today, 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then at 7 p.m. on Monday. After that, it will only be open Saturdays and Sundays until Sept. 24, to prepare for its Hallo-Fun festivities in October. For details on entertainment and more, go to knoebels.com.
2. Broaden your children’s minds through play and fun during the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Free Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can learn, imagine and play as they explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences and learn new things through STEM exhibits and activities organized by event sponsors UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. The museum is located at 815 Market St. For more information, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
3. The Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors’ Association is holding its annual Antique Farm Machinery Show Friday through Sunday at the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. The show opens at noon Friday, 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a flea market, food vendors and tractor pulls, plus more. For details and a schedule, go to the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association’s Facebook page.
4. Welcome September with First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at STEAM Innovation Labs, 363 Market St., Sunbury. Learn about some very cool minerals with Geode cracking or watch an experiment involving the kaleidoscopic crystal, bismuth. Find out more about the event by going to steaminnovationlabs.org.
5. Usher out the summer with the Pure Joy Missions’ Sunflower Festival at 3336 State Route 405, Milton, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Food and craft vendors will be set up as guests pick sunflowers, take photos — including a professional photographer — and enjoy live music. The profits from sunflower sales will go directly to Pure Joy Missions to help with their work in Guatemala. Learn more by searching “Pure Joy Missions” on Facebook.
