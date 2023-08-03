Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. It’s First Friday in Sunbury and Milton. Downtown Milton will have live music at the Tarry Shop Lawn, Lincoln Park and Hermani Park, plus food stands near Lincoln Park, and candidates for the Harvest Festival Princess Pageant will be strolling around town to meet with the public. There’s also a chance to become part of Milton’s physical landscape by working on painting a 30-foot-high mural that will be installed on Broadway Street. Learn more by checking out the “Downtown Milton Merchant Association” on Facebook. Or if you’re closer to Sunbury, STEAM Innovation Labs, 363 Market St., Sunbury, is holding a Fiber First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., where local artists and crafters will be on hand to showcase their work and offer demonstrations. There will be real Angora rabbits and goats so guests can meet a crucial part of the process. For more details, go to steaminnovationlabs.org.
2. Himmel’s Church is combining its annual Country Festival with its 250th anniversary celebration at Himmel’s Church Grove, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a silent auction, kids’ games and live demonstrations and more. For more details, check out “Himmel’s Annual Country Festival” on Facebook.
3. Head to Northumberland to support local children in the time-honored tradition of lemonade stands at the annual Lemonade Day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2nd Street Playground at 2nd and Orange streets. Stands will have drinks and decorations in a variety of themes as participants compete for prizes such as “best tasting,” “best decorated” and “best theme.” There will be organized games, a bounce castle, contests, a balloon artist and more. For more information, including a schedule of events, check out “Lemonade Day in Northumberland” or "17857.org" on Facebook.
4. The Danville Spm is holding a baseball carnival Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Washie’s Baseball Complex to benefit memorial scholarship funds and mental health awareness activities locally. There will be a Home Run Derby costing $10 per player and participants can call Garrett Hoffman at 570-441-9518 to register. Not interested in playing but still want to support the goal? There will also be carnival games, basket raffles and concession stands set up. To learn more, check out “Danville Spm” on Facebook.
5. John Marr and Tyler Dombroski will be hosting the annual Washingtonville Borough History Walk on Sunday at 2 p.m. starting at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, 1129 Third St. The tour takes about 90 minutes and includes facts and stories about the borough and its past residents. The event is free, but there will be food and refreshments on sale at the community hall. For additional details, visit “Washingtonville Borough” on Facebook.
Got a family-friendly event? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com