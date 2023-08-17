Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Sunbury is kicking off its annual River Festival tonight with the Valley’s Got Talent show at 7 p.m. at the Shikellamy High School auditorium — head out to cheer on local singers in this fun contest. The festival continues Friday with music from 4 to 6 p.m. and live entertainment from Heath’s Gym at 6 and the Codi & Joe Show at 7 at the Fourth Street Plaza. It all wraps up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with entertainment — including a car cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Air Weaver Balloon and Magic from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be more than 80 vendors on hand, as well as music, food and games. From 7 to 10 p.m., there will be dancing and music. For more details, go to sunburyrevitalization.org.
2. Sunnybrook Park, 44 Jerseytown Road, Danville, is preparing to shut down for the season by hosting Sunnybrook Saturday, featuring free pool entry, contests, tye-dying (bring your own shirt) and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 570-275-2126 with questions.
3. Sunbury Christian Fellowship, 400 King St., Northumberland, is having a Community Day on Saturday starting with a moment of worship at 9 a.m. There will also be free food, games and school supplies while supplies last. For more information, call 570-473-1152 or 347-986-5315.
4. Grace Covenant Community Church is holding a Day in the Park on Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Charles Park, Middleburg, with family fun and free food. There will be kayaking, pony rides, bounce houses and more. Learn more by going to Grace Covenant Community Church’s Facebook page or by visiting g3c.net.
5. Explore local history and art with the Union County Historical Society’s Packwood Open House, 15 N. Water St., Lewisburg, on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The society has been making improvements to the recently purchased Packwood House Annex. The Lewisburg Arts Council will have an informational table set up as well, so guests can see what resources are available. For more details, go to lewisburgartscouncil.com
Have a family-friendly event to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com