Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Want to meet a movie star? Head to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 814 Market St., from 10 to 11:45 a.m. to meet Brittany Long from Hill Crest Canine Country Club and her furry animal actors. Long trains dogs and cats for appearances in commercials and movies — including “A Man Called Otto” and “Hocus Pocus 2.” The meet and greet is included in the price of general admission, which is $9 for anyone aged 2 and older. For additional details, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
2. Get a little exotic at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18628 U.S. Route 15, Allenwood, at its Creature Feature Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo is partnering with Lake Tobias Wildlife Park to bring visitors who wouldn’t typically be seen at Reptiland. This month, attendees can visit with a two-toed sloth and ask a knowledgable expert any questions they can think of. General admission is included with the event, so you can check out the other exhibits while you’re there. Tickets are $20 for ages 12 and up, $16 for ages 3 through 11 and anyone 2 and under gets in for free. For more information, visit reptiland.com
3. Hoping to catch a film this weekend? Why not mix the cinema with chocolate at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. The library will be hosting a chocolate lovers’ movie day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be chocolate treats available and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” will be shown. Families can even add to the fun by making their own chocolate treats to share. Learn more at unioncountylibraries.org.
4. Want to test your family’s trivia skills? Head to the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville, at 5 p.m. on Saturday for “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?” All are invited to test their knowledge. More details are available by visiting the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church on Facebook or calling 570-275-2754.
5. Do you have a young history buff on your hands? Encourage their interest with a presentation from a former first lady at the Milton Historical Society’s free lecture on Sunday at 2 p.m. Jackie Kennedy, portrayed by Jill Holland Lawrence, will be at the Milton High School Library to talk about one of America’s most popular and admired first ladies. For more information, visit miltonpahistoricalsociety.org or contact John McWilliams at jcm6@psu.edu.
Have a family friendly event you want to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.