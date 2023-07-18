Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Head to Third Thursday on Mill Street in Danville on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be live music from Dey Street Duo and performance from Komotion Dance Program at Canal Street Park off Mill Street. Kids can get hair tinsel or coloring at Wicked Hair Designs, get a free balloon animal or play a free fish pond game at Kiddie Korner. There will also be a raffle to benefit Hidi Horikoshi, a business owner and community member who is going through serious health issues. For more details, visit https://fb.me/e/2XT2zmboE
2. Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, is holding a free kid’s carnival on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, dunk tank, obstacle course, barrel train rides, games and free hot dog, chips and drink. The event will be held rain or shine. Learn more at https://cornerstone-ccf.org/sanctuary-events/
3. Introduce the kids to local history with Pioneer Day at the Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine, 19th & Oak streets, Ashland, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. This free admission event will feature mine tours and steam train rides, plus live music. There will also be vendors set up to sell food, crafts and provide games. For more details, visit https://www.pioneertunnel.com/ or https://itourcolumbiamontour.com/event/pioneer-day-2018-2020-08-15/
4. The White Deer Community Park is hosting a Family Fun Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 992 White Deer Pike. Held in conjunction with the Park’s 70th Anniversary Celebration and will feature a Chinese auction, crafts, vendors, entertainment, and games for children and adults. The White Deer Community Park board will be selling burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn and drinks during the event. 70th Anniversary commemorative items will also be available for purchase. Children 12 and under will receive one free game pass and a voucher for a hot dog. Children’s games include a baseball toss, duck pond, ring toss, lollipop pull, and arts and crafts. Additional games include a cake wheel, bingo, ring toss and penny pitch. Horse shoes, quoits, and corn hole will be available for adults to play throughout the event. Go to https://www.facebook.com/WHITEDEERCOMMUNITYPARK/ for more details
5. W&L Subaru and the Milton Public Library are teaming up for a community party from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 541 Broadway St., Milton. There will be food trucks, raffle prizes, free kids books and more. While there, learn about the impact the library makes on the community through programs and services. For more information, go to miltonpalibrary.org.
Got a family-friendly event? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com