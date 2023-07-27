Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Montour-DeLong Community Fair, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville, continues thru Saturday with entertainment nightly and events including the Kiddie Pedal Pull, tractor pulls and mini horse pulls. There will also be 4-H judging and exhibits, plus dinners served nightly. For more details about the fair, including a complete schedule, visit montourdelongfair.com
2. The Susquehanna Council BSA is holding a Space Party on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Milton State Park, 205 PA-642. The event is for boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade. There will be activities and opportunities for guests to learn about outer space. Find out more by going to https://fb.me/e/2ILGD2OYD
3. Get ready for a jolly good time at the Sunbury LiteFest Committee’s Christmas in July on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cameron Park. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, and activities around town, including a touch-a-truck event until noon at the municipal lot behind Sunbury City Hall and a visit from Santa — and a small gift — at Oppenheimer Playground, 215 S. 2nd St., starting at 1 p.m. and a Snowman Challenge at 2. Get all the info at Sunbury LiteFest Committee’s Facebook page.
4. The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art is holding its annual Nature & Art Festival on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m. at MYO Park, S. Market Street, Millersburg. There will be live animal demonstrations, vendors and music — plus local scientists and artists on hand to talk about their areas of expertise. Attendees can also view Native American artifacts and other local memorabilia. For more details, visit nedsmithcenter.org.
5. Head to Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave., from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the SonShine Festival sponsored by the church and the Faith & Friends Preschool. There will be food trucks, vendors, crafts, a DJ and live music and kids activities. The event is free but donations to benefit the Faith & Friends Preschool will be accepted. Learn more by visiting @FaithandFriendsPreschool or @ElysburgPresbyterianChurch on Facebook.
Got a family-friendly activity? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com