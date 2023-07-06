Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble kicks off its summer production “Dragons Love Tacos” Thursday night at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg, with a performance at 7 p.m. Based on the book of the same name written by Adam Rubin, the show is a family-friendly production about the misadventures of giving dragons spicy salsa. The show runs until July 23, with Fridays and Saturdays performances at 7 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. shows on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information on tickets and showtimes, visit bte.org.
2. The Sunbury Celebration starts Thursday with a free family fun night at Oppenheimer Playground and Waterpark, 215 N. 2nd St. at 5 p.m. There will be games and door prizes, with free hot dogs and water while supplies last. On Friday from 7:10 to 9:15 p.m., the James R. Eister Youth & Community Center, 249 Memorial Drive, will have free swimming and music by L.T. DJ Services — plus free hot dogs while they last. Then on Saturday, head to the David L. Persing Recreational Complex, 1150 N. 4th St., for a slew of fun activities, games and more starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until around 9 p.m. Close out the night with fireworks over the river starting at around 9:30 p.m. with musical accompaniment by 94KX. Find out more by searching “Sunbury Celebration” on Facebook.
3. Bloomsburg Fairgrounds is hosting the 36th annual 4-Wheel Jamboree Friday through Sunday. The event features monster trucks, mega trucks, 1-ton truck racing, monster truck rides, an RC Fun Zone and more. Friday’s activities are from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s festivities are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a complete schedule and list of activities, go to 4wheeljamboree.com/bloomsburg_4_wheel_jamboree.
4. SCTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls is holding its second pull of the year Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Middlecreek Antique Association, 500 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove. This pull features six classes, including Enhanced Far, Hot Stock, 2.6 Pro Street Diesel, Pro Street Gas, 3.0 Limited Pro Diesel and Wild Street. Tickets are $10 per person, with free admission for kids 12 and younger. To learn more, go to https://sctpapullers.com/.
5. Christ Wesleyan Church is hosting its Valley Fest on Saturday from 2 to 10:30 p.m. at the Milton Campus, 363 Stamm Road. The free, family-oriented event celebrates church and community with food, fireworks and guests including musical acts Freedom Calls, Blanca and Leeland and speaker Billy Robel, from Recovery Church Ministry. Families are welcome to pack picnic foods (no grills or open fires) and enjoy activities such as corn hole, volleyball and inflatables. For more details, go to www.cwc.life/event/valley-fest-2023/
Got a family-friendly activity to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com