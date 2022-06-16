Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Head out to Beavertown for Hillbilly Fever Days for some good old fashioned fun. There will be vendors with clothing, collectibles and more. Kids can enjoy games or the whole family can go on a hayride. Enjoy favorite carnival foods and listen to 80s Rock music with Velveeta Thursday at 7 and 9 p.m., Josh Squared Band Friday at 7 and 9 p.m and The Mahoney Brothers close out Hillbilly Fever Days on Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. It is free admission and parking at the event, located at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St., Beavertown. Food and games start at 5:30 p.m.
2. Let your kids decorate Watsontown at Chalk the Walk on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Watsontown Area Business Association will hold the annual event with registration starting at 3:30 p.m. in front of RE/MAX BRIDGES, 210 Main St. Participants should bring their own chalk supplies. There will be prizes in three categories: Ages 7 and under, ages 8-13 and ages 14-18. Contact remaxbridges2@gmail.com for more information. and when they’re done being creative, head to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival at Watsontown Memorial Park. The carnival, which runs today, Friday and Saturday, features nightly entertainment, games and rides. Can’t make it Friday? The fire department will hold at parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, look up “Watsontown Area Business Association” on Facebook.
3. The Winery at Hunters Valley, 3 Orchard Road, Liverpool, will hold its first Family Fun Day Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be food onsite, with music by local artist Blane Renn from 1-3 p.m. Kids can enjoy face painting or other activities, including bounce houses. Ashburns Animals, a local rescue, will host a live reptile show from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, check out The Winery at Hunters Valley on Facebook or at https://huntersvalleywines.com/winery-events/
4. Visit the Albright Center, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury, on Saturday for a Community Art Experience from 4-8 p.m. There will be a Latin band, street food and many forms of art for people to enjoy. The event, organized by Marcellus “Mars” Hammond in connection with Sunbury Revitalization Inc., Sunbury businesses and other artists, will expose Valley residents to digital art such as NFT and interactive art.
5. Celebrate Father’s Day and Montour Preserve’s 50th anniversary on Sunday. Starting at 3 p.m., there will be a presentation on the preserve’s history. There will also be free hot dogs and chips from 4-6 p.m. while supplies last and a children’s scavenger hunt at 4:30. You can also take a nature walk around the preserve, or let John Beam guide you as you learn about the preserve’s history. There will also be an event to honor the preserve’s retirees and local musician Van Wagner will end the night with a concert at 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/lairdsville/montour-preserve-50th-anniversary-celebration/200022725857252
Have a family-friendly event you’d like to share with the Daily Item’s readers? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com