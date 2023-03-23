Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Introduce your family to the talents of the Trinity Irish Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Weis Center’s Concert Hall. Bluebird Atelier will be on hand from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. with pre-performance children’s activities, including decorating a Celtic knot necklace and a dancing jointed paper doll. For more information on the performance and pricing, visit bucknell.edu/BoxOffice
2. Support local students at the Artisan Alley Art Gallery, 702 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, on Friday and Saturday while they hold an art show featuring the work of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional and Shamokin Area high schools. The gallery will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with light refreshments and non-alcoholic drinks and again Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no admission, but guests can donate to the Artisan Alley Scholarship fund to benefit seniors at both schools. More details available at the Artisan Alley’s Facebook page.
3. Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is holding its annual Hak4Kidz at Bloomsburg University Kehr Union, 400 E. Second St., Bloomsburg, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Ethical hackers, information security professionals and educations will bring the benefits of white hat hacking to children and young adults aged 7 to 17. The conference features speakers, workshops and STEM workstations. The event is free, but registration is required. Learn more at bloomconhak4kidz.com
4. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum and the Bucknell University Biomedical Engineering (BME) students are teaming up for a day of exploratory engineering activities meant to expose kids to STEM and biomedical engineering at the museum, 814 Market St., Lewisburg, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Children will learn about technologies that help people when they are sick or hurt. The program is included with general admission and is suggested for children aged 5 and up. For details on the event and pricing, go to lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
5. Celebrate the start of spring by helping beautify the Valley.The Sierra Club North Central PA group is doing a roadside litter cleanup from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday along Route 15 south of Lewisburg. Registration is required and more details can be found at sierraclub.org/pennsylvania/north-central-pa. Or you can help clean up trash at three Shamokin parks and community gardens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers should meet at 9:45 at Volunteer Park, West Arch Street, for instructions, gloves, vests and trash bags.
