Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Families with children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders can head to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., for Sensory Friendly Family Nights from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. Registration is required. Visit https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/upcoming-events.htm for more details.
2. The Linn Conservancy is holding a birdhouse building class from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday for children aged 10 to 17 at the Turtle Creek Preservice, 1248 Mill Road, Lewisburg. It is $10 per family — or $5 for members of the conservancy — and registration is required. The conservancy is also holding its Nature’s Explorers program with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Bucknell University Humanities Center and the Union County Historical Society with guests from Bucknell University to explain birds and their unique adaptions to children aged 4 to 10 and their family at the Dale’s Ridge Trail, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg from 2 to 3:30 p.m. For details and to register, visit https://linnconservancy.org/
3. Help pay for the care of exotic animals living in the Valley by visiting T & D’s Cats of the World, 363 Mountain Road, Penns Creek, on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. (Nobody admitted after 5). The home for exotic pets and retired circus animals is open for self-guided tours during the weekends in May. Cash-only admission is $15 for ages 13 and older; $10 for kids aged 3 to 12, and free for toddlers and babies 2 years old and younger. For more information, including types of animals living at the facility, visit “T & D’s Cats of the World” on Facebook or https://tdscats.com/landing/
4. Head out to the Elysian Fields Equestrian Center, 1345 Tallman Hollow Road, Montoursville, for its Second Saturday celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be free pony rides, $5 axe throwing and more fun activities from local businesses, food and craft vendors and organizations. All proceeds will be donated to the Heroes Helping Horses, Horses Healing Heroes charity. For more information, go to https://elysian-fields-equestrian-center.mailchimpsites.com/secondsaturday
5. Celebrate Mother’s Day with outdoors at the River Road Holiday between the Lewisburg Community Garden and RiverWood from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event temporarily closes a public road to vehicular traffic so walkers, bicyclists and others can enjoy nature and community. Parking is available at Wolfe Field. For details, visit https://www.visitcentralpa.org/events/outdoor-adventure/river-road-holiday-5
Got an event to share? Email ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com