Looking for something to do with the family this holiday weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. With summer around the corner, fire company carnivals are starting up, including the one held by Southside Fire Company, 270 Ave D, Riverside, which runs until Saturday. Food stands, rides and games start around 5 p.m. and entertainment goes from 6 to 9 p.m. For more details, check out Southside Fire Company’s Facebook page.
2. Let your toddler have some fun and learn new things the weekly Toddler Time at Rohrbach’s Farm Market, 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa, Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program is recommended for all pre-kindergarten ages is $1 per toddler and adult supervision is required. Toddlers will hear new stories, make educational crafts and end with 30 minutes of music and movement. For more information, go to https://www.rohrbachsfarm.net/
3. Introduce your ballet dancer to the nationally-known Pennsylvania Regional Ballet at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, 176 Water Company Road, Millersburg, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The performance is by donation but guests are asked to register at the nedsmithcenter.org or by calling 717-692-3699.
4. Have some good old fashioned fun while helping out some community members by going to the tractor pull and fundraiser at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway, Danville, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The event benefits the Esenwein and Whitenight family, who recently lost a lot of farming materials and equipment in a barn fire. There will be food trucks, tractor pulls, live animals and more. Get additional information at https://fb.me/e/1aBFlz03n
5. Get a little bit silly with the kiddos Sunday at Watson Inn and the Haunted Hotel’s Drive Inn Movie at White Deer Community Park, 992 White Deer Pike, New Columbia, starting at dusk. “Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania” will be playing and there will be popcorn, candy and drinks for sale. There is no set price, just a donation. Find more details at the Watson Inn Annual Haunted House’s Facebook page.
Got a family-friendly event to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.