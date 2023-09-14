Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Milton Harvest Festival will wrap up Saturday with Chalk the Walk on Elm Street at 10 a.m., vendors along Broadway and Bound avenues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a parade at 1 p.m. along Front Street and free admission at the Milton Model Train Museum. For more details, go to miltonharvestfestival.com.
2. Take the kids to the Rudy Gelnett Library, 1 N. High St., Selinsgrove, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to decorate a chalk square outside the library for a chance to win prizes. Entrants are $5 per child. While you’re there, check out the entries for the Plein Air Competition, where art will be displayed at the Selinsgrove Inn starting at noon. Get more information at discoverselinsgrove.com.
3. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will unveil a new exhibit called Sun, Earth, Universe which explores what we know about the sun and planets and the vastness of the universe through hands-on play. The museum, located at 815 Market St., will be open to the general public at 10 a.m. after a member-exclusive opening at 9. For more details, go to lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
4. There will be a Community Day at the Bloomsburg Municipal Airport, 301 Airport Road, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be scouting demonstrations, dinosaurs, airplanes, hot air balloons and more. Learn more by searching “The Town of Bloomsburg” on Facebook.
5. North Central Bikers — PA and Elysian Fields Equestrian Center are teaming up for a day full of horses and fun at the center, 1345 Tallman Hollow Road, Montoursville, from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event, for kids 17 and younger, will feature horseback riding, finger painting on horses, balloon darts and axe throwing, and more. More details at North Central Bikers — PA’s Facebook page.
Have a family fun event? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com