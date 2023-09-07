Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Celebrate the approaching autumn season and community at the 47th Milton Harvest Festival, a weeklong celebration that starts with a festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Broadway and Broad avenues. It features more than 100 vendors, a pet parade at 9:30 a.m at the M&T Bank. There will also be the annual Harvest Princess, Little Miss and Junior Miss pageants on Sunday. To learn more about the festival and other activities through the week, go to www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
2. Want to add a little magic to your day? Head to Sunbury for the Arts & Curiosities Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stroh Alley and Market Street for Harry Potter themed vendors ranging from arts and crafts to food. There will also be animal guests for children to meet and learn more about and other activities. More details are available at www.sunburyartscouncil.org/
3. Get your kids “Roaring for Reading” at T & D’s Cats of the World, 363 Mountain Road, Penns Creek on Saturday. Susquehanna University students will be reading to children who attend the tours at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are cash only. More information is available at tdcats.com.
4. Venture outdoors with your young nature explorers at the Merrill W. Linn Conservancy’s Owl Prowl on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dale-Engle-Walker Property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. The prowl is an introduction to owls and their unique calls, including a hike to hopefully see and communicate with the birds. Registration is required and more details can be found at https://linnconservancy.org/registration/
5. The McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair, 10 E. Ohio St., kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. with a vesper service, music by the Danelle Cressinger Band and the 18th annual fair pageant at 2 p.m. — plus McClure’s famous bean soup will be served daily. It’s a weeklong festival, so if you can’t make it on Sunday, there will be activities, entertainment and more throughout the week. For a complete schedule, go to mcclurebeansoupfestival.com
Got any family-friendly activities or events to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com