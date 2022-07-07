Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Encourage your child’s inner architect or construction worker at the Chalk City at Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., from 10 a.m. to noon. Recommended for ages 4 and up, children will take part in creating a collaborative cityscape out of chalk and then can ‘drive’ through the city with cars and other vehicles. The activity is included with general admission, which is $8 for everybody, unless the child is under a year old. More information is available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
2. Spend your weekend at one of the local festivals. On Friday, Northumberland will wrap up it’s 49th annual Pineknotter Days at King Street Park. From 5-10 p.m., the Pineknotter store and concessions will be open, along with a Kids’ Tent and the Art Show at the Little House on 3rd Street from 5-9 p.m. The Lucky Afternoon Band will be performing at 7 p.m. and the Jr. Pineknotter of the Year will be announced at 8 p.m. Then on Saturday, the Sunbury Celebration continues with games, vendors and more at the Eister Youth/Community Complex, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:30 p.m. For more information on Pineknotter Days, look up “Northumberland Pineknotter Days” on Facebook. For details on the Sunbury Celebration, visit sunbury250.com
3. Head out to Mifflinburg Saturday for the Mapes Farm Fresh Grand Opening, 8180 State Route 304, Mifflinburg, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entire family is encouraged to see how one of Pennsylvania’s many dairy farms operates and to pick up locally grown, farm fresh products. The event will feature games and kids’ activities, ice cream and the chance to meet the calves. For more details, search “Mapes Farm Fresh Grand Opening” on Facebook.
4. Valley Fest returns this year, mixed with Freedom Fest. The event will be held 3-10 p.m. Saturday at Christ Wesleyan Church Milton Campus, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. The outdoor Christian music Festival will feature performances by Colton Dixon, the Allan Scott Band, Freedom Calls and Ricky & Rod Murphy. There will be food trucks on site, but attendees are welcome to pack a picnic. There will be corn hole, volleyball, horseshoes and fun games for kids as well as fireworks. Gates open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, visit valleyfestpa.com
5. Want to have some fun watching mighty machines in action? Go to the SCTPA Truck and Tractor Pull at 500 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove, to watch a local pastime starting at 6:30 p.m. Kids 12 and under are free, all other tickets are $10 and food stands will be available. For more details, search “SCTPA Truck & Tractor Pull” on Facebook.
Planning a family-friendly event? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com