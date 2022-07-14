1. Head over to the New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival at the New Berlin Fire Company, 415 High St., New Berlin before it ends on Saturday. The Annual Fireman’s Parade kicks off at 7 p.m Thursday along Market Street. There will be games, foods and music nightly, and chances to win prizes at the raffle stand. For more information, search “New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival” on Facebook.
2.Cool down at the LCM Summer Chill at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Pelican Snoballs will be in the courtyard if the weather permits it and Union County 4H members will be on hand to help with a Strawberry DNA STEM activity while supplies last. Tickets are $4 for anyone who isn’t under 12 months old. More information is available at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
3. Jet to the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg, for May the Force Be With You Day, a Star Wars celebration and museum fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Complete the Jedi obstacle course, partake in a game of Ewok mini golf or try to dunk a trooper. Dress up for fun or for the costume contests and give your best Wookie impression for the contest. There will be special guests Garrison Carida and Ghost Base. If you register, kids can take a class with the Padawan Training Institute. Tickets for the event are $5. For more information and to register, visit www.the-childrens-museum.org
4. Encourage your budding little baker with a Cookie Decorating Class for Kids at Rohrbach’s Farm Market, 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa, from 4-5 p.m. Saturday. Debbie from Cecco’s Cookies will teach your child how to decorate cookies like a pro. All supplies are included for kids to make five gumball cookies. Class sizes are limited, so pre-registration is requiredand the class is recommended for independent kids ages 8 and up or younger kids can come with supervision. There is also a “take & make kit” option for anyone who is not able to make the class. Registration is $20 per person and more details are available at www.rohrbachsfarm.net
5. Encourage healthy eating and support local agriculture by looking into local farms where you can pick your own produce, such as Bridge Avenue Berries, 62 Bridge Ave., Allenwood. Find a farm at www.visitcentralpa.org/shopping/garden-centers-farm-markets-and-pet-supplies
