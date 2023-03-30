Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., won’t be charging admission on Friday as part of its Free Friday programming. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with its usual play-based experiences and special STEM and hands-on activities facilitated by program sponsors UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The museum is recommended for children aged 2 to 10 years old. For more information, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
2. Kick off trout season at the Indian Hills Golf Club’s Youth Trout Derby at 9 a.m. Saturday. The club, located at 1167 Old Reading Road, Paxinos, is offering the derby for children aged 12 and younger from 9 a.m. to noon. It is free entry, food and refreshments but registration is required. Register by calling 570-554-5650. More details are available at Indian Hills Golf Club’s Facebook page
3. Several local organizations are holding an Agriculture Awareness Day Saturday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds’ Industrial Arts Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Agriculture Awareness Day is a collaborative event of local Future Farmers of America chapters, farmers, growers and businesses to bring a kid-friendly, fun and free activity to our area. The Village Donut and Big Dan’s BBQ will be on site to sell their foods. The event is free but guests are encouraged to bring an unexpired, nonperishable food item to donate to the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard. More information is available at bloomsburgfair.com/event/agriculture-awareness-day/bloomsburg-fairgrounds/
4. The Pennsylvania Championship Wrestling Alliance (PCWA) is hosting April Fools Destruction Saturday at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, 1869 Old Trail, Hummels Wharf. Doors open at 5 and the matches start at 6 p.m. Ringside tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; general admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available by calling 570-933-0370 and also at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company and the PCWA Facebook page.
5. Trinity Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville, is hosting an Easter Experience on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. Guests can travel though five multi-sensory, engaging stations that deliver the message of Easter in a fresh way. Groups will depart every 15 minutes so everyone can experience the journey in the correct order and will end at the Journey Cafe to grab a snack and engage with others about your experience. Space is limited and registration is required. More details are available at Trinity Church’s Facebook page.
Have a family friendly event you want to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com