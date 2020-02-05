At last, a wintertime gala where it’s perfectly fine to pair a warm scarf or gloves with that glamorous evening dress. Go ahead and put on the ritz … and the snow boots and muffler too.
Join the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority for its sixth annual event, Flannel and Frost Gala, at 6 p.m. Saturday, at The Cellars at Brookpark Farm.
“This is our capital campaign for the year,” said Tony Stafford, director of outreach at BVRA. “We’d really love for people to come out and give back to the BVRA.”
The evening’s theme, according to a press release, “is all about cabin couture and mixing the comfy elements of outdoor-wear (earmuffs, scarves, faux furs, and flannels) with the glitz of gala-wear.” Proceeds will support the BVRA’s new Outdoor Recreation Initiative and St. Mary Street Park.
The Flannel and Frost Gala includes a cocktail hour with open bar, a plated meal crafted by Ard’s Catering and desserts provided by Bella’s Bliss Bakery. During happy hour, guests can enjoy live music from Danville native Van Wagner, then dance the night away with a variety of tunes from DJ Big Andy. Keeping with the frosty theme, a hot chocolate bar will be available this year.
In between dancing, eating and drinking there will be auctions. Lots of auctions.
A silent auction will give guests the chance to bid on larger items, like a set of individually designed skis or a snowboard from Gilson Snow, an overnight stay and breakfast at the Pine Barn Inn, jewelry from Wolf’s Jewelry in Lewisburg and a guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol by U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and State Rep. David H. Rowe.
Guests can also bid on 25 gift baskets that include themes from spas, breweries and restaurants to sports, Clyde Peeling’ Reptiland and a Date Night. Black Dog Jewelers, in Lewisburg, is also offering a mystery raffle basket. Topping it all off is a balloon auction that gives participants a chance to win fine wines or craft beers.
“Pop a balloon, take home a six-pack or a bottle of nice wine,” Stafford said.
“I think we have some amazing prizes,” said Kristin Walker, educational director at BVRA. “We also have some family pool passes, pavilion rental and a martial arts session.”
BVRA will provide free childcare (ages 3 and older, must be potty trained) at the Warming House during the Gala. Space is limited. To reserve childcare space, call the office at 570-524-4774.
Due to limited seating, private table priority will be given to groups reserving 10 tops and eight top tables. All other reservations will be “open seating” with assignments being mixed as needed.