MIFFLINBURG — What better way to shake off the unending dreariness of pandemic news than by slipping into some flowers and fringed leather to dance the night away?
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host its annual fundraiser with a Flower Power Gala Saturday, April 30 at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company from 5:45 to 11 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased prior to this Saturday, April 23.
“It’s going to be a fun time, and it’s time to have some fun,” said Eva Linke, chairperson and board member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. “Flower power makes everyone feel happier, not drab and dreary with everything that’s been going on.”
The evening begins with appetizers and continues with dinner selections that include lemon piccata chicken, beef braised in a red wine reduction sauce, or a vegetarian selection of portobello mushroom with rice and vegetables. The Gable House Bakery and Jerry Rute will offer artfully delicious desserts. Rusty Rail beer and a selection of wines are included with the ticket, and a cash bar is also available.
Both a live and silent auction will be held, with some appealing items donated by local businesses.
“People are destined to have a good time in Central Pennsylvania’s biggest and best venue,” Linke said. “The Rusty Rail has always been super accommodating with our events. We call it a gala but it’s really a party.”
“The Buggy Museum always makes it fun for the guests,” said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event director at the Rusty Rail.
Dance music will be provided by Trip the Light, an eight-piece band with horns and saxophones that will transport guests back to the days of the “The Watusi” and “The Frug.” Guests are encouraged to don hippy attire — bell bottoms, Nehru jacket, peasant top, love beads or anything else from the 1960’s era.
Kopelcheck noted the event encourages a sense of community while offering an evening of dining, dancing and socializing.
“It supports a local museum in Mifflinburg that’s part of Union County history,” she continued. “The Buggy Museum lets others see everything that started in the area, which was a big part of what Mifflinburg and the surrounding counties are today.”
Funds from the gala will go toward the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s annual expenses and restoration of collections. The museum opens for tours on May 1. Private tours are available by calling 570-966-1355.
