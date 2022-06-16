Classic rock music from the ‘70s and ‘80s is alive and well in Central Pennsylvania, thanks to Spyglass Ridge Winery, which brings back special guest Foghat. The band will perform with George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m., at 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury.
This will be Foghat’s third time at Spyglass, having performed previously with Blue Oyster Cult in 2011 and Joan Jett in 2016. The last time the group played at the Winery they came in early for a get together with owner Tom Webb, family, and employees.
“They came in two nights prior to the date, and we did a barbecue and dinner with the whole band, which was really nice,” Webb said. “Now we’re having them back, and they’re really good friends with George (Thorogood). They tour with George as much as they can, and outside of music they get together.”
“George is one my favorites,” said Foghat’s drummer and founding member Roger Earl. “We’ve done a number of shows over the years, and we’ve become really good friends. and I’m really good friends with their drummer. We’ve hung out together many times.”
Earl has been playing in bands since he was 16 years old and playing drums since he was 13. Growing up in Southwest London, Earl recalled his father playing the piano and bringing home a Jerry Lee Lewis single. At 13, his father took him to see Lewis perform. There was always music in the house, and Earl mostly thanks his parents for sparking his interest.
“My older brother Colin was a big fan of Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, and I’m a huge fan of Johnny Cash,” he said. “Even though he didn’t have a drummer, he still caught me. I never got to see him live, but I have all his records.”
“It was a great time to be involved in music — in the ‘60s with the Stones, The Who, and The Yardbirds,” Earl said. “There were all these great bands, and some great American bands as well.”
Formed in London, England in 1971, the English rock band Foghat initially featured “Lonesome Dave” Peverett on guitar and vocals, Tony Stevens on bass, and Earl on drums. Since then, Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one Double-Platinum record. The band has continued to release new music every few years and has never stopped touring and recording, but not without several ups and downs and changes over the years. Sadly, the band lost Peverett in 2000 and guitarist Rod Price in 2005, but Earl keeps banging and kicking to keep Foghat’s musical legacy going.
“It’s actually the 50th anniversary of our first album this year, which is really cool because I’m actually listening to the record again; and I haven’t listened to it in years,” Earl said. “I talked to our singer about doing one of the songs from that.”
In 1975, Foghat released their fifth studio album, “Fool for the City,” which features, along with the title track, the band’s signature song “Slow Ride,” which became their most successful charting single, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard chart.
“‘Slow Ride’ is a highlight, and even today it’s still played on classic rock radio,” Earl said. “Actually, it’s played on the new ‘Maverick’ film.”
The band had their second most successful charting single in 1979 with the No. 23 hit “Third Time Lucky (First Time I Was a Fool),” from their eighth studio album “Boogie Motel.”
“It was a ballad, and a lot of people didn’t even know it was us,” Earl said. “We didn’t do it for the longest time. My older brother Colin played keyboards on it.”
In addition to Earl on drums, the current lineup of Foghat is comprised of lead and slide guitar player Bryan Bassett, best known as a member of Wild Cherry, Rodney O’Quinn on bass, and Scott Holt on lead vocals and rhythm guitar. The band is currently in the process of working on a new blues rock album at their studio in Florida.
“We’re touring at the moment, but towards the end of the year we’re going down to finish it,” Earl said. “But it won’t be released until next year I don’t think.”
Earl is the only original member still remaining with the band, which performs between 60 and 70 shows a year.
“It’s good to be out on the road, and I love playing with this band,” Earl said. “The guys in the band are some of the best I’ve ever played with. As long as we’re alive and kicking, we can still play and draw an audience.”
After 50 years in the business, Foghat’s music, like many others from their era, transcends generations.
“We get a lot of young people coming to see the shows because they hear our music through ‘Guitar Hero’ and films,” Earl said. “People get turned on to the music that we recorded 30, 40, 50 years ago. It’s nice to be current.”
Spyglass always strives to create a family vibe with the artists that perform there, and they usually are very close-knit.
“It’s a really cool venue,” Earl said. “They’ve always taken real good care of us. They really do treat you like you are family, and I really enjoy playing there.”
“That’s why they all come back,” Webb said. “They all want to come back and play here because they enjoy it, and we treat them like family.”
Earl said he expects to have a blast with George Thorogood and the Destroyers.
“We’re going to get up and play with them — it’s a great bill with the two bands,” he said. “It will be fantastic!”
“Come on out,” Webb said, “and rock out to two of the greatest classic rock bands from the ‘70s and ‘80s!”