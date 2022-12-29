LEWISBURG – Dance your way into the New Year with the post-pandemic return of one of the area’s most popular bands.
The Folk Justice Band will host a New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Bull Run Tap House on Market Street.
The evening will feature classic rock, dinner, music and a midnight champagne toast, as well as party favors, a photo booth and access to the game room.
The Folk Justice Band (FJB) has played at the Bull Run Tap house before and always received positive feedback, said Braden Klinger, owner of the Bull Run.
“They played on New Year’s Eve three or four years ago. They play to the audience very well,” Klinger said. “They emceed the night all the way to the ball dropping and the champagne toast.”
Guests can watch the 2023 Times Square Ball Drop on the Bull Run Tap House’s big-screen TVs.
The Folk Justice Band features music by Hendrix, Dylan, Clapton, the Grateful Dead, Santana, the Doobie Brothers, Van Morrison, CCR, Stevie Wonder and other artists. Members include Steve Jordan, Brian Gockley, Phil Haynes, Brian King, and Geoff Schneider.
“This is the first time since the pandemic that the Folk Justice Band is performing indoors,” Schneider said. “We’ve done a few outdoor shows, but this will be our first indoor show in two years. We’re comfortable doing that because COVID rates are low right now compared with the last two winters, and the Bull Run Tap House has a big, open, well-ventilated space.”
Schneider plays bass guitar in the band. Most members of the FJB have been playing together for more than 15 years.
“One of the things people like most about our band is how much fun we have while playing,” Schneider said. “We have a great time playing the classic rock we all grew up with. People also like our three-part harmonies, the funky rhythm section and Brian King’s soaring lead guitar.”
“They have a following,” Klinger said. “I think most people will recognize them and who they are and what they play.”
Dinner will be served throughout the night, with specials that include salmon, steak, or vegan options. Three sets of music will begin at 8:30 p.m., with the last one crossing the midnight hour. “Let’s put last year behind us and ring in the change!” FJB’s press release said.
Tickets are limited to the first 80 people, and include an advanced discount. Advance dinner and show tickets are $30 ($35 at the door). Show tickets only are $15 ($20 at the door).
For tickets, visit https://folkjusticebandnye2022.bpt.me.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com