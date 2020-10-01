Popular contemporary Christian group For King and Country will perform an in-person drive-in concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds parking lot.
“Bloomsburg Pennsylvania, picture this. Yourself ... myself ... the band ... at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, in the parking lot. A stage ... speakers ... a screen, for ‘Together’ a drive-in concert,” said singer Joel Smallbone in a promotional video for the event. “We hope you can make it. We hope we can see you there. We are very much looking forward to coming.”
The concert came together as the fairground staff looked for creative ways to engage the community in the midst of a global pandemic.
“We have been searching for ways to provide a safe opportunity for people who are eager to get out and enjoy life,” said David Kowalewski, who oversees grandstand entertainment for the fair. “We have the perfect place for something like this with the huge parking lot.”
The concert will be set up between gates 3 and 5, facing the fairgrounds, with the stage close to the fence separating the fairgrounds from the parking lot.
“When COVID hit, we reached out to several groups about something creative like this, and Creations Events connected with us and wanted to rent the fairground parking lot for a drive-in concert,” said Kowalewski. “They are renting our venue, and the fair is getting a portion of the proceeds brought in by each car that comes through.”
Tickets are available at platformtickets.com, which can be accessed via a link from the bloomsburgfair.com website. General admission for a “Level 3” car of up to four occupants is $125. These vehicles will be parked behind the “Level 2” cars. Price for a “Level 2” car of up to four occupants is $150, and the vehicles will be parked behind the VIP attendees but ahead of the “Level 3” cars. A VIP ticket covers a vehicle of up to four occupants and offers parking closest to the stage and an earlier entrance opportunity.
“This concert offers a test for everyone involved. For the people coming out, it is an opportunity to return to some sort of normalcy and what that may look like in the current circumstances,” said Kowalewski. “For the fair, who knows what the future holds. We realize we need to make changes, and this gives us an opportunity to see what sort of response there may be.”
Those who attend the concert are asked to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the event. There will be three food vendors — a pizza, hot sausage and ice cream stand — and portable toilets located strategically on-grounds. When leaving vehicles to use the restroom or purchase concessions, people are asked to wear masks and stay socially distant.
“Ultimately, if this is a success, we have been talking for years about doing a summer concert series,” said Kowalewski. “Maybe this will trigger the way of the future. We know we have a great facility to accommodate a drive-in concert experience.”
For more information, visit www.bloomsburgfair.com