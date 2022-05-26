MIFFLINBURG — Audiences can expect a resplendent evening when a talented singer/songwriter and former Badlees member plays for the first time at a local brewery and restaurant.
Bret Alexander will perform Thursday, May 26, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company at 6 p.m.
Alexander was the principal songwriter/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist for The Badlees, which produced two 1996 hit singles: “Fear of Falling” and “Angeline Is Coming Home.” After touring with stars like Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, Bob Seger, The Band, The Allman Brothers and many others, Alexander today enjoys performing in both solo and full band appearances.
In 2020, after writing and recording remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, he released “Downhill” with Tom Flannery.
This will be Alexander’s first performance at the Rusty Rail, said Rich Schrader, president of the Rusty Rail.
“Our promoter, Ben Ehrsam, who also runs the Susquehanna Event Center, has a connection and booked him for us,” Schrader said. “We are excited to have him and are confident he will put on a great show.”
With his solo shows, Alexander said he likes to call audibles.
“That’s harder to do with a band,” he said. “So it’s fun.”
Audience members can expect a variety of music.
“I mix it up and keep things loose in my solo shows,” Alexander said. “I’ll do some material from my band, The Badlees, and also some tunes from other projects I’ve been involved in over time. I also do covers I love. All over the map with that.”
Last year The Badlees were inducted into the Central PA Hall of Fame, which led to a reunion of the rock group. They plan to headline Northumberland’s 250th Birthday Bash Celebration on June 4 in a free, outdoor show.
For his solo gigs like the one at the Rusty Rail Thursday, Alexander gauges what works best with the crowd.
“I think I do covers that are a bit left of center. Not too much of what everyone else does,” he said. “Plus, if you are a Badlees fan, you can hear those in their original form since I wrote a good portion of that catalog.”
Along with their craft beers, the Rusty Rail serves a full menu, from appetizers, soups and salads to handhelds, entrees and desserts, all available while Alexander is performing.
“We encourage people to come out and enjoy the show,” Schrader said. “Our hope is that they will support our brewery while they are here by enjoying our delicious beer and food and tell their friends to come out when we have future shows.”
