NORTHUMBERLAND — Saturday night will be a celebration of two great rock bands and one local band member’s return to the stage while battling cancer.
Back in Black and special guest, Sucker Punch, will perform Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Front Street Station.
Composed of Tony Sitler, Dan Molkenthin, Miguel Goncalves, Bobby Sitler and Steve DeNola, Back in Black is described as the “True AC/DC Experience” on their website, backinblack.org. They have been touring the United States since 1990, performing more than 80 AC/DC songs.
Sucker Punch was originally formed with two members of the rock band HARPO, Bill Kerstetter and Chris Silvagni.
“We were both in the band, so it brought out HARPO fans as well as new fans for Sucker Punch,” Silvagni said. “From the older crowd to the younger crowd, there’s been a plethora of people that have been supportive of the band.”
Today, Sucker Punch consists of Bradley Kreps on bass, Bill Swartzlander doing vocals, Dave Ortega on drums and Silvagni on guitar.
This will be Sucker Punch’s first time performing together in a couple of years because Silvagni was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2021. The cancer is now under control — not in remission, Silvagni explained, but under control, with cancer markers hovering around normal. He hopes to find and be accepted for clinical trials in the near future. But for now, he remains optimistic and grateful.
“A lot of patients don’t even make it a year,” Silvagni said. “So I’m very fortunate to be here. I’m fighting like mad. I have kids and lots of stuff I enjoy doing to fight for.”
“I have always been amazed by Chris as a guitarist/musician and a friend,” said Travis Fisher, owner of Fisher Promotions, in Northumberland. “I can honestly say he never changed who he was, battling this awful situation. He has come out still positive, and he is ready to get back on stage. He is very excited.”
Part of the reason Silvagni is taking to the stage again is because he feels ready for it.
“I miss playing,” he said. “I am stoked to be back playing.”
In the past two years he has picked up his guitar to play whenever he could, even though it wasn’t with the group. He’s been playing since he was 12 or 13 years old.
“I’m dedicated to it,” he said. “It’s in the blood.”
Throughout his ordeal, he’s been touched by the support he’s received from family, friends and fans.
“I want to let everybody know how grateful I am for the support,” he said. “People’s prayers and beautiful words, kind words … just the overall support is overwhelming. It’s literally brought me to tears sometimes. You have no idea how many people are behind you. It’s just amazing.”
Beyond supporting him, Silvagni also noted how loyal people are to Sucker Punch.
“I’m very grateful because, without them, there’s no us,” he said. “Everyone’s support is such a beautiful thing.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Front Street Station or by calling Fisher Promotions at 570-847-1946. Doors open at 6 p.m., Sucker Punch goes on at 7 p.m. and Back in Black should hit the stage around 8:30 p.m.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com