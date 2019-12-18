Fans of the Northumberland County-based hard rock band Harpo will especially enjoy a chance to listen to two of their musicians belting out their favorite tunes once again.
Calling themselves Gas House Alley, former HARPO bandmates John “Lloyd” Kistner and Billy “Rock” Kerstetter will perform Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Duck-In, in the 400 block of Woodlawn Avenue (behind the Dip-In at 450 Market Street).
Gas House Alley recently played at McGuigan’s Public House, in Sunbury, one of their first appearances since vocalist and keyboarder Kistner suffered a stroke in August of 2018.
“I saw that show. It was just packed with people and filled with love,” said Robert Snyder, owner of The Duck In. “John had a heck of a time with rehab. He’s doing marvelous.”
Saying he’s known Kistner and Kerstetter “forever,” Snyder said he created the Duck-In as a lounge where local musicians could perform. He once owned the Peppermint Lounge, in Sunbury, which was destroyed by fire in 2009.
“We support local musicians, and we’re just honored (Kistner and Kerstetter) would choose us as the next place they played,” Snyder said. “It’s only their second job since John’s stroke. They’re really great guys. Great musicians.”
Gas House Alley’s Facebook page explains that Kistner and Kerstetter decided “the perfect therapy” was to continue performing together.
“I think people just enjoy the opportunity to be able to see John on stage again after dealing with the repercussions from the stroke he suffered in 2018,” Kerstetter said. “It also gives HARPO fans an up-close and personal experience with John and I doing smaller acoustic venues compared to the larger rock venues when we fronted HARPO.”
Snyder described The Duck In as reminiscent of the garages where many rock-n-roll bands started. They serve hot dogs and beverages and will have two bars open on Saturday night.
“The Duck In is nowhere near the size and scope of the Peppermint,” Snyder said. “But it’s great and big of heart.”
The venue has “a warm sound” to it that audiences seem to like. And being situated right behind the Dip-In, ice cream is as readily available as beer.
“As it’s turned out, people are loving it,” Snyder said. “A room can vastly change the whole feeling of the band. It has a really great environment.”
“We have one more show after the Duck-In,” Kerstetter said. “On January 3rd at The Front Street Station in Northumberland, before John will have surgery to repair hearing loss suffered from the stroke. We plan on returning in March 2020.”