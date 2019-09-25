Approximately 400 to 500 people arrived last year, ready to get dirty and unearth history at a fossil dig sponsored by the Merrill Linn Conservancy.
Trilobites, ammonites and a fish scale were some of the unique finds.
Now in its second year, the dig by Faylor Lake near Beaver Springs will again be led by Bucknell University Professor of Geology, Jeff Trop. He and his students will guide those coming to hunt fossils, as well as help them to identify their findings.
“My goal is to help community members, especially children, have a fun outdoor educational experience and gain a deeper appreciation for the geology underfoot,” Trop said. “Central Pennsylvania has diverse bedrock geology with superb fossils that record changes in ancient ecosystems from tropical coral reefs to coal swamps. People may look at the deep time history of the local landscape differently after the dig.”
Typical findings include marine fossils such as brachiopods and crinoids, and the less common trilobites, bivalves, gastropods, cephalopods, corals and bryozoans.
Those participating in the dig are urged to wear clothing and footwear that can get dirty, and to bring water, snacks and sunscreen — as well as a hammer, chisel (or flathead screwdriver), and safety glasses and sunglasses. A limited supply of equipment will be available to borrow.
Participants are also encouraged to bring fossils they would like to have identified.
Trop said the area’s geology is rich in history and ripe for fossil hunting.
The Faylor Lake site, he said, is “underlain by the Devonian Mahantango Formation, which is renowned for yielding abundant, diverse fossils.”
He added that there are “similar outcrops of this formation” at other area locations, including several sites near Millville.
You don’t even have to dig that far. Trop said just a few centimeters down you’re likely to find fossils, since there is little to no soil or vegetation there.
Geoff Goodenow, coordinator of the Merrill Linn Conservancy, said the fossil dig is something that fits well into the organization’s goals.
“Part of our mission is to educate everyone about the special things our waterways and landscapes hold for us,” he said. “In doing so, we hope to encourage people to support efforts to preserve and protect the natural beauty and valuable resources that nature provides for all living things.
He hopes this event will “instill an environmental ethic that will help protect our natural world for all generations to enjoy,” Goodenow said.