Looking for ways to keep the kids entertained during the winter break? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Need a creative outlet for the children? Check out the Danville Area Community Center at The Knack, 569 Mill St., Danville, for holiday workshops. On Friday, there will be a Funky Animal Workshop from 4:15-5 p.m. where kids can decorate plastic animals with paint and pompoms for a one-of-a-kind Christmas ornament. The workshop is $14-16 per child. For more information, visit https://www.danvilleacc.com/knack
2. Time is running out to see amazing holiday light displays at Knoebels’ Joy Through The Grove and Little Mexico Campground’s Christmas displays before they close for the season. Little Mexico Campground, 1640 Little Mexico Road, Winfield, is closed on Christmas, but is open 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:30-8 p.m. Monday through Dec. 29. The display will also be open 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 30 and have its final hours 5:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 1. It is $10 for vehicles seating up to seven people and $15 for vehicles seating up to 15. For more information, go to littlemexico.net. Joy Through the Grove at Knoebels’ is open 5:30-9 p.m. except for when it is closed on Christmas Eve and Day. If you go Thursday or Friday, check out Christmas Village at the Three Ponds Golf Course next door to visit with reindeer, photos with Santa and Kozmo Klaus, crafts and a fire pit and s’mores. It is $20 per vehicle on weeknights and $25 per vehicle on Fridays and Saturdays — if a vehicle seats between 9-12 passengers, it is $40. For more details, go to knoebels.com.
3. Looking for an easy way to occupy your kids’ time this winter break? Check out what programming your local library has to offer! The Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville, will host an Elf Movie Party from 2-4 p.m. Friday. Visit the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, to see what new weekly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activity it has in the Children’s Area. Want to encourage your child, tween or teen to read during break? Sign them up for the Winter Break Reading Challenge at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg — readers can turn in completed book reviews by Jan. 3 to be entered to win prizes. Need to find your local library? Visit https://unioncountylibraries.libcal.com/ for Union County facilities, https://snydercountylibraries.org/ for Snyder County libraries, https://www.norrycopa.net/index.php/libraries/ for a list of libraries in Northumberland County and https://tbflibrary.org/ for Montour County’s Thomas Beaver Free Library.
4. Support local theater by taking your family to Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s A Christmas Carol. The production, showing at the Alvina Krouse Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg, tells the tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. After the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley visits him, the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future appear to him to urge him to change his ways. The show is ending its run on Wednesday, so visit bte.org for ticket prices and show times. And if the production sparks an interest for your little thespian, check out BTE’s winter classes at https://bte.org/education/theatre-school.php
