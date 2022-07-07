MIFFLINBURG — Music lovers who’d like to “hang on” to songs from the ’60s will want to “walk like a man” straight to this show.
The Rusty Rail Brewing Company will present Lights Out, a Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute band, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets include 20 percent off dinner and one draft beer during the show.
Hailed as America’s Number 1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Lights Out brings the harmony and smooth choreography of the band that had everyone singing along to hits like “Sherry, “Walk Like A Man,” “My Eyes Adored You, “Let’s Hang On,” “December ‘63” and many more.
Roxanne Kopelcheck, event director at the Rusty Rail said this is the first time they are hosting Lights Out, but heard they are a more interactive show, getting the audience involved in the music.
“People can come to have a great dinner in the Rusty Rail Brew Pub and then head upstairs for a fun evening with music and dance moves that take you back to a different time on a Saturday night,” she said. “After the show you can meet the performers and relax before heading home.”
The event has already sold about 150 tickets, but there’s room for more, she said.
The band’s website, lightsoutvocals.com, lists the singers as Chad, Rob, Daniel, Chris and Ron, and says that before each show, Daniel gets into the proper mood by listening to “the sweet sounds of Taylor Swift.”
“Lights Out has worked tirelessly over the years to find and perfect their signature sound,” according to the website. “Starting out in their college dorm rooms as four friends who enjoyed singing, Lights Out now takes their shows from city to city across the nation.”
Kopelcheck said the Rusty Rail is excited to bring Lights Out to Mifflinburg.
“Everyone can sit and have a beer with the show and just enjoy the evening,” she said.
