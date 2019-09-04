Even people who are not fans of country music acknowledge its uniquely American heritage and ever-growing popularity and influence on other musical genres. Small wonder that it was chosen as the theme of a top documentarist’s project.
The Campus Theatre, in partnership with WVIA Public Media, will host a free, special preview screening of “Country Music” by filmmaker Ken Burns on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m.
Along with the preview will be a live performance by a local musician and a chance to win prizes.
The eight-part, 16-hour series explores the history of country music and the stories of the legendary characters who shaped it: Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and many more.
Scotta Magnelli, executive director of the Campus Theatre, and Donna Padilla, director of outreach and fundraising, described the preview as a sneak peek of the new PBS series.
“You’re not fully committed to the 16 hours. And, it’s a Ken Burns film. He’s a renowned filmmaker,” Padilla said, noting that Burns spoke at Bucknell University last year.
Local musician Frank Wicher, has performed all over the Susquehanna Valley and beyond, from the Bloomsburg Fair, Knoebels Amusement Resort and local fairs and festivals to Nashville’s Antique Archaeology stage featured on American Pickers. The “outlaw country” singer-songwriter has opened for artists such as David Allen Coe, Sawyer Brown, Montgomery Gentry and 38 Special. He will perform and discuss storytelling through song.
“Music-based films have been really well attended,” Magnelli said, “and Hollywood is doing more of them because of that success.”
Music lovers and historians alike will appreciate the documentary as well as Wicher’s music and stories.
“People can learn about the history of music and how it paved the way for popular musicians today,” Padilla said.
Adding a sense of fun to the evening, WVIA will give away prizes, including tickets to two Bloomsburg Fair concerts, Oak Ridge Boys on September 23rd and Old Dominion with Brandon Lay on September 26th.
“Come out and support two local nonprofits,” Magnelli said, referring to WVIA and the Campus Theatre.
Although the event is free, reservations are strongly suggested to guarantee a seat. Reservations can be made through the Events tab in Campus Theatre’s website, www.campustheatre.org.