Some injuries are so harmful, people fear they will never again pursue common sports like bicycling … until they pedal a recumbent bike several miles or even through several states, proudly ending up in a downtown parade.
Such is the triumph of Freedom Bike Ride 2019, starting next Tuesday in Virginia and ending Saturday in the 25th Annual Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade.
“It’s all about our veterans,” said Kevin Bittenbender, one of the founders of the Ride. “It’s the ability to get out in the fresh air to discuss and decompress with other fellow veterans that understand where they’re coming from.”
This year’s ride begins Tuesday in Virginia and follows the Washington/Old Dominion Rails to Trails to Washington, D.C., ending at Arlington National Cemetery. From there the riders go through a Gettysburg Battlefield bike tour on Wednesday, Loganton and “Amish country” on Thursday, a Susquehanna Valley Ride from Lewisburg through Danville, Potts Grove and Watsontown on Friday, and from Mifflinburg to the Lewisburg parade on Saturday.
Bittenbender emphasized that the ride is open to all participants, whether military or not. Riders can join the entire week or just a day here or there, as their schedules allow. Freedom Bike Ride organizers will handle transportation and logistics throughout the week.
“We open it up to all abilities,” Bittenbender said. “It’s not a race. It’s a commemorative ride, a ride with a purpose. It shows the public what we can do and how we honor our veterans.”
Participants and parade-goers will share the journey with some pretty determined riders.
“They’ll see a lot of motivation by coming out to watch some of these wounded warriors pedal a hand cycle,” he said.
Both Bittenbender and fellow Freedom Bike Ride founder Dave Brown mentioned a visually impaired biker from California who rides a tandem bike. Ending the five-day ride at the Union County parade has an effect on the riders.
“I think it sends an important message, not only to the veterans but also to the community, that we support them,” Brown said. “There are veterans from all over the country. It sends a message that there is support out there for them, that they can accomplish their goals whatever they may be.”
Organizing the Ride is a team effort, Bittenbender said. He thanked the 2019 sponsors, Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts and also North Shore Railroad and Campus Cycle and Fly Fishing.
“Some of the veterans I’ve met over the years are just amazing people,” Brown said. “Their drive and motivation is unbelievable.”