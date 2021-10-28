From children’s pumpkin crafts to screamfully terrifying haunted houses and barns, the Susquehanna Valley knows how to celebrate Halloween. Read on for a sampling of fun and spooky events this weekend.
Columbia-Montour Witch Way to the Wine Halloween Wine Trail
When: Through Sunday
Where: Wineries in Columbia and Montour Counties
How much: Free
More info: https://itourcolumbiamontour.com/witch-way-to-the-wine-halloween-wine-tour/
Ten local wineries have coordinated a Halloween-centric wine trail where patrons can enjoy special wine and candy pairings between October 23 and 31.
“People are going to love visiting our area during Halloween week for the Halloween wine trail event,” said Shane Kiefer, director of marketing for the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau. “It will provide a fun opportunity for wine lovers to try some new wines with best friends or family and get into the Halloween spirit while doing so.”
Participants can start at whichever winery they like and pick up a free event ticket. Once they’ve visited each location, they’re eligible to win one of ten prize baskets from the participating wineries as well as a Grand Prize basket with a bottle of wine from each winery.
Harvest Bash, Public Library for Union CountyWhen: Thursday
Where: 255 Reitz Blvd, Lewisburg
How much: Free
More info: www.unioncountylibraries.org or 570-523-1172
Head to the Public Library for Union County for Halloween-themed games, activities and light refreshments. Costumes are optional. Open to kids in kindergarten up to age 12. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
“The event is free,” said Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator for the Union County Library System. “We ask that participants please wear a mask.”
Activities include Pumpkin Toss, Spider Race, Ghost Stack, Candy Corn Bowling, Witches Hat Toss and Pumpkin Golf.
“Each child participant will get to select a book to take home,” Dziadosz said.
Hallo-Fun at Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg
When: Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 – 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Knoebels Amusement Resort
How much: Free admission. Free scavenger hunt for children. Pay as you go for other activities, rides or ride passes.
More info: www.knoebels.com or 800-487-4386
During Hallo-Fun, Knoebels transforms into a spooktacular place for ghosts and ghouls of all ages,” said Stacy Yutko, public relations director. “Attendees will find festive decorations, seasonal food like homemade soup and pumpkin funnel cake, special entertainment, a selection of rides—some of which take on a Halloween twist—and more.
“Guests looking to get a jump start on the day can participate in morning activities beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, including pumpkin painting and cookie decorating and more.”
Elysburg Haunted House
When: Open Fridayand Saturday until the end of October. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Where: Gun Club Road & Route 487, Elysburg
How much: $15. Free parking.
More info: “Elysburg Haunted House” on Facebook or 570-672-2920
“We scare because we care!” says a post on the Elysburg Haunted House’s Facebook page. “Proceeds benefit the Elysburg and Ralpho (Overlook) Volunteer Fire Departments, located in Central Pennsylvania.”
Now in its 45th year, the Elysburg Haunted House has learned a thing or two about how to make people scream as they walk along a haunted path through a wooded area and into a two-story house and cellar.
Fear At The Farm, Bloomsburg
When: Thursday and Sunday, 7 – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 – 11 p.m.
Where: 278 Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg
How much: Haunted House is $15, Hayride is $10. Parking is free. Food vendors and games — skeeball and darts — will be onsite every night.
More info: “Fear at the Farm” on Facebook or 570-784-6625.
The haunted house and hayride is sure to make you shudder and scream.
“One of the main reasons for locals to come to our event is to help out the groups that we are sponsoring,” said Adrian Swartzlander, CEO of Fear at the Farm. “The other is to get out and have some family fun and face your FEARS.”
Sponsored groups include Bloomsburg University Campus Student Involvement, Bloomsburg High School Drama Club, NEPA Girls Shockwave Softball, and Crosswinds Martial Arts School.
Haunted Hotel, WatsontownWhen: Friday and Saturday, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Watson Inn Haunted Hotel, 100 Main St., Watsontown
How much: $5
More info: “Watson Inn Annual Haunted House” on Facebook or 570-412-2160
“It’s not gory, just a fun scare,” said Kane Shoemaker, one of the organizers of Watson Inn’s Fourth Annual Haunted Hotel. “It’s a good fundraiser for the community.
With donations from community organizations and individuals, the Haunted Hotel benefits the Norman E Buck Scholarship.
“They will also go to a local family to help pay for their medical bills,” Shoemaker said. “It will be a surprise donation.”
While waiting in line outside the hotel, participants can browse at the stands of a number of vendors. including Avon, Scentsy, Tupperware, All Dyed Up and many
Have dinner at the Watson Inn and save your receipt from Friday or Saturday for a chance to win a gift card.
BOO!burg, Bloomsburg
When: Friday
Where: 7th Street, Bloomsburg
When: Friday, 5 – 7:30 p.m.
How much: Free, thanks to the generosity of the organizations
More info: “Bloomsburg Children’s Museum” on Facebook or 570-389-9206
“Our annual Halloween tradition is a wonderful community event where local nonprofits join together to transform Bloomsburg into a BOO!burg,” said Ginny Weibel, director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. “The event is at no cost to attend, and people enjoy the variety of things to do.”
The Bloomsburg YMCA hosts a Trunk or Treat, the Children’s Museum sponsors family crafts and activities, and The Exchange coordinates a costume contest for kids up to 12 years old, one round beginning at 5:30 p.m. (with prizes in three categories: ages 0-3, ages 4-8, ages 9-12). The Art Cart is available from 5 to 7 p.m., BTE demonstrates scary stage make-up, the Bloomsburg Public Library hosts family crafts and activities, and AGAPE and other local non-profits offer their own fun activities, including marshmallow roasting and watching the Great Pumpkin drop.
“We have a Trunk-or-Treat, pumpkin painting, crafts, games, a not-so-spooky haunted house, and a costume contest,” Weibel said. “The night is filled with fun and smiles. It’s a great time to get out and enjoy the Halloween spirit with friends and neighbors.”
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Lewisburg
When: Friday, costume contest at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
Where: Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg
How much: $20 (includes prop bag)
More info: “Campus Theatre” on Facebook or 570-577-3456
Campus Theatre is bringing back ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ with a costume contest. Admission includes a prop bag
“We’re really excited to bring ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ back this year,” said Chris Hill, director of outreach and fundraising at the theatre. “This is one of our favorite events, mostly because it’s so much fun! If you have seen the movie live, you’ll already know what to expect — but if you haven’t it’s really a must-see. Seeing the movie in a theatre is usually full of audience partici ... pation. Our screening will definitely be a heck of a party,”
The theatre requires attendees to wear a COVID-fighting mask, but otherwise, come in costume and ready to play.
“Please do not bring your own props, as your ticket purchase includes a Campus Theatre-approved prop bag that will include everything you’ll need,” Hill said. “We will be checking bags at the door, and as always, outside food or drink is strictly prohibited.”
Happy Harvest House of Fun, Mifflinburg
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Where: Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg
How much: Free
More info: www.unioncountylibraries.org or 570-966-0831
Celebrate the Harvest season at the library! Stop in to make crafts, enjoy treats, participate in STEM activities and more. All ages are welcome.
“Our doors are open, and a community program like this makes it easy for everyone to come and see all that the library has to offer,” said Mary Harrison, Children’s Services librarian.
Munchkins & Pumpkins, Lewisburg
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Where: Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg
How much: Included in general admission ($8) or membership
More info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or 570-768-4914
Families are invited for a celebration of fall-themed activities, crafts, and treats, sponsored by Northumberland National Bank.
Kids are invited to arrive in their Halloween costumes for hands-on STEM stations with the Bucknell Chemistry Club, presenting fan favorites like boo bubbles and the puking pumpkins.
Dunkin Donuts and Dries Orchards will provide treats, said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. The Bucknell University Student Government will have goody bags for the children.
The event will be held outside, weather permitting. Masks are required for those 2 years and older.
Additionally, on Nov. 6, the LCM will collaborate with Bucknell University Management 101 students to offer fall-themed ex-STREAM Saturday activities from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the museum. These activities are also included with general admission or membership.
Market Street Mask-A-Rade, Lewisburg
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Lewisburg
How much: Free
More info: www.lewisburgpa.com or 570-523-1743
The Market Street Mask-A-Rade is BACK, with tricks and treats at more than 20 downtown stores and restaurants. Created last year to address the safety concerns around COVID-19, the Mask-A-Rade is a partnership between Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, The Campus Theatre, and the LASD Elementary PSA.
Participants can show off their costumes in front of the live-cam as they strut on the Orange Carpet under the marquee at the Campus Theatre. Get their picture taken with a spooky backdrop at various locations through town. Get spooked by strolling ghouls and goblins.
The Mask-A-Rade is scheduled to allow people to enjoy downtown Lewisburg and perhaps get some lunch and do some shopping while showing off their costumes and getting candy, said Lynne Sobel Ragusea, executive assistant of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Look for the Orange Carpet laid out in front of the Campus Theatre, with color commentary throughout the day that will be live streamed on YouTube, Ragusea said. Attendees can also try their luck with the fortune teller at the box office at the Campus Theatre and enjoy at least two fall-themed photo op stations, kids activities with BVRA.
‘You have to come downtown Saturday, October 30 in your costume,” she said. “I know you worked really hard on it and you need to show it off! We’ll bump into all sorts of friends, have some hot coffee or tea and munch on sweets and peep into a few stores. It will be a really fun afternoon. Oh, and of course, we will strut our stuff on the Orange Carpet and have some great laughs and Halloween selfies.”
She encouraged people to check out the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Halloween event on Saturday and emphasized the borough of Lewisburg’s official trick-or-treat hours are Sunday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat, Middleburg
When: Saturday, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St., Middleburg
How much: Free
More info: “Trinity United Methodist Church – Middleburg” on Facebook or 570-837-7661
All children are welcome to attend. This is a safe place for kids to enjoy Halloween
Additionally, on Sunday, October 31 at 6 p.m., the church will show a movie for the kids.
“It will be ‘Disney Muppets Haunted Mansion,” said George Price, pastor of Trinity UMC. “Everyone is welcome to attend.”
Back To The 80s Dance Party (Halloween Edition), Northumberland
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Front Street Station, 2 Front St., Northumberland
How much: $5 cover charge
More info: “Front Street Station” on Facebook or 570-473-3626
Everyone loves the 80s,” said Howie Miller, DJ and owner of Midnite Jam Sound System. “We used to have 80s and 90s Night, but there’s too much good music to play in one night.”
A Halloween theme will add a fun touch to this 80s Night, and people are encouraged to dress either in 80s attire or Halloween attire.
“We’re going to give out prizes for Best Male and Best Female Halloween costume, and Best Male and Best Female 80s costume,” Miller said, adding, “Tell people, Dracula is going to be at the helm!”
A Halloween 80s Party, Sunbury
When: Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave., Sunbury
How much: No cover charge
More info: “Rescue Hose Company” on Facebook or 570-286-2441
“We usually try to do a Halloween party,” said Minge Heckart, bartender at the hose company. “Galactic Sounds was popular in the 80s and 90s around here, and he is donating his time for this party.”
Participants in the costume contest will be awarded prizes, and guests can take a chance on raffles.
“It’s a nice place in here,” Heckart said. “Everybody’s friendly and has a fun time.”
JESSE at the Selinsgrove VFW, Selinsgrove
When: Saturday, 8 – 11 p.m.
Where: Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 Rt. 522, Selinsgrove
How much: $5
More info: “Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631” on Facebook or 570-374-3912
There’s a reason the Selinsgrove VFW invites JESSE back for so many performances.
“People love them,” said Joe Dubaskas, club manager. “They play classic rock, and they play it well.”
Along with the music, the VFW offers traditional pub foods, including chicken fingers, French fries, hot dogs and hamburgers, fish sandwiches and boneless wings.
Historic Cemetery at the Northumberland Riverview Cemetery
When: Saturday. Entry times will be 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 and 8 p.m. Tours last approximately 1 hour.
Where: Northumberland Riverview Cemetery, 7th Street, Northumberland
How much: Adults $10, children 12 and under accompanied by an adult $5
Tickets available at the Joseph Priestley House, Saturday and Sunday 1 — 4 pm
More info: “Joseph Priestley House Museum” on Facebook or call 570-428-2873 or 570-473-9474
Visitors will see portrayals of some notable people buried in the local cemetery, including Joseph and Mary Priestley
“They’re going to meet 11 interesting historical figures,” said Murrie Zlotziver, operations manager at the Joseph Priestley House. “Really, just some fascinating people that are buried there. There will be several surprises.”
Along with several military people, Zlotziver noted that a clown from the Barnum and Bailey Circus is buried in Northumberland. Beyond that, he wouldn’t give away any of the names that might surprise attendees.
Also, drop off decorated pumpkins Saturday between 2 and 5 p.m. to be judged in various categories. On Sunday, stroll through the Priestley House grounds to view the pumpkins and enjoy free STEM Halloween activities from 3 - 5 p.m., for grades K-5.
There will also be Trick-or-Treat at the Joseph Priestley House on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat, Sunbury
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: First Reformed Church, UCC, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury
How much: Free
More info: 570-286-2712
The public is invited to Trunk-or-Treat at the First Reformed Church, UCC. Kids can receive candy and show off their costumes in a safe and fun alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.
“We like to let people know we’re here, and to do something safe and fun for the kids,” said Judi Boyer, church administrative assistant.
A firetruck will be onsite, and hot dogs, popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Trunk-or-Treat, Selinsgrove
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: Aaron’s Parking Lot, 1102 North High Street, Selinsgrove
How much: Free
More info: 570-743-8260
Dress the kids in their Halloween costumes and stop by for candy at this community event.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com