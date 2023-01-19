NORTHUMBERLAND — Just try to keep a straight face on Friday night. With jokes, quips and hilarity flying about, it will be impossible.
The Front Street Station will host the Fun-Size Comedy Showcase on Friday at 8 p.m. Admission is $10, but a same-evening meal receipt reduces admission to half price.
Dick Knupp, founder of Fun-Size Comedy Showcase, will emcee the event, which features four comedians: Damien Robinson, Angelia Petrillo, Rasheed Wesley and Chris Chimmer.
“The lineup we have for this particular show is excellent and lively,” Knupp said. “They’re all very funny. I just think the audience will have a good time.”
Showcase comedians have performed at Front Street Station plenty of times, said Jay Seidel Jr., owner. They are scheduled to take the stage once a month from September until May.
“They get a great reaction from the audience,” Seidel said. “They’re from all over the state. Some are from neighboring states, too.”
The event will be held in Front Street’s banquet room and is set up like a typical comedy club, with its own bartender. Ticket fees go straight to the comedians.
“I’m always impressed with how many newcomers show up,” Knupp said. “Whether newcomers or return attendees, it’s always good to see them.”
Audiences and comedians feed off of each other, he said. People should come ready to be entertained and to enjoy a night of laughter.
“It’s a good time to visit with friends at a good venue and have some drinks and good food,” Knupp said.
He will introduce each act as the comedians take turns offering their own unique styles of humor.
“Let’s face it, winter can be depressing,” Seidel said. “Everybody needs a laugh at this time of year.”
