MILTON — With its colorful costumes, lively dancing and humorous plot, this show is just what’s needed to shake off the winter blues and drift into a world of songs and laughs.
Meadowbrook Christian School will present “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” in four appearances — Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. — at the school auditorium on Stamm Road.
The 1954 movie, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” was directed by Stanley Donen, with music by Saul Chaplin and Gene de Paul and lyrics by Johnny Mercer. Set in Oregon in 1850, its creative dance scenes included typical frontier activities like chopping wood and raising a barn. The story follows backwoodsman Adam as he proposes to Milly and takes her to his mountain home, where she meets the six somewhat sloppy, bachelor brothers who live with him.
After the brothers kidnap wives from town and get snowed in on the mountain, feisty Milly takes control, chasing the men from the house and consoling the women … who each secretly falls in love with the man who chose her and teaches him how to be a proper, caring husband.
Amanda Brosious, musical director of the show, said she is most excited for audience members to see the incredible dancing and singing the students have been working on.
“This has been one of our more challenging shows, with the complicated dance numbers,” she said.
She chose “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” because the story seemed to be a good fit with the students available this year.
“Being at a small school we haven’t ever had enough boys to do this show,” Broscious said. “This year I could see the ‘rough and tumble’ brothers in our boys.”
12th-grader Faith Mensch plays Milly Braden.
“I think that the audiences will like how sweet, sassy, and strong Milly is,” Mensch said. "She’s a woman who knows what she wants and has a gentle nurturing heart who’s not afraid to show her feistiness.”
The students shared roles for the various performances of the play, and sophomore Brooklynn Weaver also plays Milly Braden.
“I think the audience will like how strong of a character Milly is,” Weaver said.
Michael Smith and Ashton Canelo share the role of oldest brother Adam Pontipee.
Smith said audiences will appreciate Adam’s carefree attitude and his confidence.
“I think they will enjoy his utter ignorance of other people’s feelings and demanding personality,” Canelo said, “but also the love and sacrifice he makes for his brothers.”
As the student stage manager, 12th-grader Matthew Terwilliger has worked to make the show progress seamlessly.
"A lot of the set changes are pretty fast this year,” Terwilliger said. “This can make it challenging for the stage crew to set the stage in time, but it looks amazing when done correctly and is very important for us to get correct. It keeps the show’s magic alive and lets the show run without pauses.”
After the COVID pandemic forced the school to regretfully hold off on last year’s musical, they are happy to be back in the song-and-dance genre.
“We took a year off and did a play last year,” Broscious said. “We’re excited to be back with a full scale musical.”
The students have worked hard during rehearsals and are ready to bring the frivolity and laughter of the story to the audience.
“It is so important to support the arts, and specifically students who are choosing to spend their time and effort in this way,” Broscious said. “What a blessing it is to them when they have a full house!”
This is the school’s 40th anniversary. To celebrate they invited alumni to participate this year.
“We have had the pleasure of involving alumni volunteers Bryn Rhoades, Ryan Kuhns, Nathan Crawford, Sarah Smith, Kaitlynd Summers, Natalie Noaker and Mattie Steck,” Broscious said.
Tickets are available at the Meadowbrook Christian School receptionist, Well Read Bookstore, and at the door before performances.
