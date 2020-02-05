Feeling a little closed in and needing to stretch your legs? Join the runners and strollers on a 5K-route through downtown Lewisburg on Saturday.
Dubbed a “winter blues-busting” event, the 2020 Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Frosty 5K begins with registration at 8 a.m. at the Campus Theatre, on Market Street. The race starts at 9:30, and awards are announced around 10:30 a.m.
“We probably have a hundred people just watching the start of the race in front of the theater,” said Rick Wible, past president of the Sunset Rotary and Frosty 5K event chair. “You don’t have to run. There are plenty of walkers and people pushing strollers.”
“There is truly an electric excitement in the air felt by anyone in the presence of the event as it gets ready to start,” said Karen Teichman, past president of the Sunset Rotary and past district governor. “Around 9 a.m. the runners and walkers file outside to Market Street, taking up a good block of the downtown street. The race is called and off they go ... what an impact on a winter day!”
The course will take runners around the historic streets of Lewisburg and along the edges of Bucknell University’s campus. Volunteers stationed on every corner of the course guide runners and walkers and keep an eye out for traffic.
“It is so nice to see all of the people, usually over 150 in numbers, thundering through town, down the streets in a traditional 5K course,” Teichman said.
Wible noted the donations of area businesses, including Jersey Mike’s Subs, Domino’s Pizza, Elite Feet of Mountoursville, Starbucks Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pardoes Perky Peanuts and Weis Markets, Frosty 5K’s main sponsor for the past three years.
“Pretty much everyone gets a full meal at the end of the race,” Wible said. “And then we hand out the medals, customized every year with the date and our logo on it.”
The Sunset Rotary is also offering a blue Champion pullover wind and rain jacket, at cost. Wible pointed out the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club’s dedication in supporting their community. Over the years the club has bought computers and a bus for the Donald Heiter Community Center, benches along Bull Run creek, donations to Transitions, a bullet-proof vest for the Union County K9 dog and other investments.
This year Sunset Rotary is donating to Bucknell’s B.A.C.E.S. program, sending students to Dominican Republic to carry out humanitarian work, and also to “Girls on the Run.”
“Several of Bucknell’s organizations have also volunteered to help, making this a true town-gown event,” Teichman said.
“None of this money ever goes back into the club,” Wible said. “We spend it all on the community.”
“Sunset Rotary is very happy to bring this Frosty 5K to the community and have agreed it is one of our Signature events of the year,” Teichman said. “Every year the participants comment how much fun they have had, that they look forward to the next year, and that Rick Wible, the 5K chair, always brings them the best snacks and food.”