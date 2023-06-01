Come and experience a rowdy energy, swagger and a perfect blend of hard-hitting rock, country, and blues, as four local bands take the stage at the Full Moon Music Festival, Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m., at the Susquehanna Valley Event Center, 205 Airport Road, Selinsgrove.
The festival lineup will feature classic rock from Trainwreck Survivors; Cass and the Bailout Crew, an original roots rock band with a touch of twang; The Heartstrings, a Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Nominee for Best Alt Country Band; and the Rusty Rail Live All Stars, featuring local musicians Carolyn Getty and Scott Myers, who host a jam night at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. The jam brings together a rotating cast of lead guitarists and allows other local artists to sign up and jam throughout the evening playing a wide range of music genres and eras.
Cass and The Bailout Crew is a female-fronted roots rock band based out of Williamsport. Since late 2019, Cass and Crew have been rocking bars, wineries, music venues and festivals throughout Pennsylvania and New York.
Lead singer Cass Chatham has developed a stage presence that connects with audiences of all ages. The band rips through stage stompers and spirited jams behind the rock-solid rhythm section of Mike Wrench (drums) and Nick Laylon (bass); while lead guitarist Mike Steppe and keyboardist Andrew Fick develop sonic improvisations.
“We began as the acoustic duo Mike+Cass in March 2019 and formed and performed our first full band show in September 2019,” Steppe said. “Shortly thereafter began the COVID-19 pandemic and we were forced to cancel most of our 2020 shows.”
Since 2021, the band has performed over 200 live shows and released a full-length debut album and five additional singles.
The band’s original music is based in American rock infused with a touch of country, blues, and funk. Their setlist consists of original music and covers from the likes of Tom Petty, Alanis Morissette, Jefferson Airplane, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and more.
Born and raised in South Williamsport, where they all still reside, The Heartstrings is a family affair, comprised of two brothers and one sister: guitarist/vocalist Jacob Yoas, drummer Brian Yoas, and bassist/vocalist Maria Yoas, The Heartstrings was formed from the family basement as an acoustic trio in 2015.
“We soon picked up our own individual instruments including bass, electric guitar, and drums to incorporate a tightly knit, high energy act,” Jacob Yoas said. “Recently we’ve also had the pleasure of Jake Schmoyer shredding it up on lead.”
Although they pride themselves in their diverse array of genres from the soul king, Sam Cooke, to Post Malone, The Heartstrings’ top influences include country/rock music from Kip Moore, Koe Wetzel, and The Cadillac Three.
The Heartstrings set list for the Full Moon Music Festival will include “Wild as Her” by Corey Kent, as well as “Whitehouse Road” by Tyler Childers.
Cass and The Bailout Crew have performed shows in cities all around Pennsylvania and New York, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, Ithaca, Corning, Watkins Glen, Stroudsburg, Easton, Williamsport, Sunbury and more.
Cass and Crew have a new single coming out in July and a performance schedule that includes Musikfest, the Central PA Festival of the Arts, Kettle Creek Music Festival and music venues, bars, and wineries throughout Pennsylvania and New York. In November, the band will be recording a vinyl record in New York City.
“We honestly don’t hold expectations for our shows, other than having fun and sharing our love and energy through music,” Steppe said. “We hope to make some new friends through music and build a relationship with the Susquehanna Valley Event Center.”
The Heartstrings have played for their rowdy fans all throughout Pennsylvania as well as Delaware, the Black Hills of South Dakota, Ohio, and Tennessee.
“Our hope is to give each and every person in the audience at every performance an escape from the hustle and bustle,” Yoas said. “Looking into the future, we hope to continue to grow our fan base, release new tunes and share our love for what we do.”