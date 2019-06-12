Every Friday, five-year-old Tru Kiessling, of Cogan Station, looks forward to riding horses at SunnyBrook Meadows Therapeutic Riding.
The program has done wonders for Tru, who was born with spina bifida, and was seriously delayed for the first couple of years of her life. Her mother, Melissa, said she wasn’t even able to sit up when she was two years old. Doctors had little hope that she would ever improve.
But, “We of course had high hopes for her and decided we were going to do whatever it took, to give her every opportunity to go as far as she could and as far as she wanted to,” Melissa said.
When they learned about the therapeutic riding program at SunnyBrook Meadows, they immediately signed her up. For the last three years, Tru has fallen in love with the horses and the volunteers, and the volunteers have fallen in love with her, Melissa said. And the physical benefits are apparent as well.
Tru now wears braces and has a gait trainer, and Melissa said “I think the horses really helped her with her gait.” In addition, “Her core strength is phenomenal…so I know the horses have helped her with that.”
But all of that might not have been possible without the financial assistance that SunnyBrook Meadows provides thanks to donations they receive throughout the year.
According to director Edna Riddell, the Family Fun Day and Horse Show that will be held this Saturday has been going on for about 25 years, and is one of two annual events that helps to fund their program (they have a Ride-A-Thon in the fall).
“Our goal is to keep the cost for participants as low as possible,” she said. SunnyBrook Meadows, a non-profit organization that provides therapeutic riding for children and adults with special needs, provides 60 percent of the cost for the program.
Kiessling said she had to leave work for four years to care for Tru, and was grateful for a scholarship program at SunnyBrook for low-income individuals, allowing her to take advantage of the program.
“Without the volunteers and the donations,” she said, “I don’t know that we’d be able to afford to do something like that for her.”
Saturday’s event will include games, rider demonstrations, a food stand, charity item sale, and more. Pony rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Susanne Ott will conduct a Lippazan presentation at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The general public is invited to participate in the horse show during a friendly competition at 12:30 p.m.; all rider levels are welcome.
Riddell said they currently have seven program horses. The organization, in operation since 1993, is located on 24 acres. Riddell describes SunnyBrook as “a small meadow in the middle of the woods, a place where people often find a tranquil setting away from the fast pace of life today.”
Riddell began working with the Easter Seals program in the Williamsport area in the late 1980s. The program eventually moved to her and her husband’s farm, and a year later, they formed the therapeutic riding program, which she describes as “the use of the horse as a modality to recreate the walking motion of the human body.”
All new riders are evaluated by a therapist and are required to obtain a medical release from their physician before admittance into the program.
“As the horse gives a rhythmic movement, the core is strengthened, tightness is affected by the warmth of the horse,” she said, “and individuals on the autism spectrum find a calming experience.”
She quotes Winston Churchill: “The outside of a horse is good for the inside of man.”
Over the years, Riddell said there have been many changes at SunnyBrook, including the building of an indoor arena, the construction of trails through the woods, and dealing with the grief of her husband’s death.
“As each season of life brings change, the Lord has continued to bless SunnyBrook and for that we are grateful,” she said. “The horses and volunteers are what make SunnyBrook a very special place.”