The Richfield United Methodist Church’s annual fundraising benefit this year will include a concert and auction to raise funds for a local mom who is battling pancreatic cancer and an 11-year-old local girl in need of a kidney transplant.
Event coordinator Linda Engle said the church each year does its best to plan a formal benefit for someone from the community who is in financial need.
This year, they decided to help two: Deanna Fawver and Alexis Troup.
Fawver is currently undergoing chemotherapy, Engle said, adding that she had to quit her job in order to have the treatments. Her husband is self-employed, but has had to cut back on a lot of his business in order to care for her.
Troup is an 11-year-old Midd-West School District student who was born with only one kidney, which is now failing. She is in need of a transplant and has had to travel back and forth for testing at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Engle said. In the meantime, the family does not have health insurance coverage to pay for her medical care.
On Saturday, the community is invited to come to Basom Park to enjoy entertainment, good food, and participate in an auction to raise money for these two families in need.
Engle said all food, and auction items have been donated by individuals, churches and businesses in the community. Food will include hamburgers, barbecue, hot dogs, French fries, soup, homemade ice cream and baked goods. Donation boxes will be on hand.
In addition, the auction, which will begin around 7:15 p.m., will include cabinets, a vanity, crafts, a variety of vintage Longaberger baskets, and much more.
All proceeds will be divided in half between the two families.
Some well-known musicians in the region have also offered their talents for free at the benefit event on Saturday. Jeremy Goodling will perform beginning at 4:30 p.m., Scott Womer at 5:30 p.m., and the Hunsberger Family at 6:30 p.m.
Rosemary Hunsberger said this will be the first time that she and her son Hunter, 18, and daughter Katrina, 15, will be performing for the church’s fundraising event. She is looking forward to helping these two families however she can.
“There’s not a lot we can physically do to help,” she said. “But I’m glad that at least we can do this.”
Hunsberger said she and her two oldest children have been singing together ever since they were “old enough to carry a tune”. Hunter and Katrina have been well received for their roles and singing abilities in musicals at Midd-West. They enjoy singing together at home, as well as at area churches and sometimes community events like this.
They are known especially for their “a cappella” singing, and Hunsberger said they make a special effort to perform music that people may not have heard, or at least don’t hear very often.
“We pick older music that’s kind of been forgotten and bring it back to life,” she said. That includes hymns and other songs that date from the mid-180ss to the 1920s.
Engle, who was approached by the church council in July about coordinating this Saturday’s benefit in just two short months, she was unsure how, or if, it would all come together in time. But she has watched a generous community step up and give out of their desire to help.
“It brings tears to my eyes sometimes,” Engle said. “You see God’s hand in the whole thing.”
Last year, a church-sponsored benefit raised more than $10,500 for Megan Hart, a local girl battling leukemia. Engle said she would love to raise that much or more for each of the beneficiaries this year.