For more than four decades, the members of the McEwensville Garden Club have kicked off the holiday season with a Holiday Show.
“It’s a way to get into the Christmas spirit,” said Jan Fisher, chairman of this year’s show.
Fisher, who also serves as the program chair for the Garden Club, said the show is always held the weekend prior to Thanksgiving.
“The show is really a Christmas spirit-type thing,” she said. “We have pretty decorations, flower arrangement all centered around a theme.”
This year’s theme is “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”
Basically, it’s all about the Angels this year, she said.
“We’ve had people looking through their Christmas boxes and closets finding angels,” said Fisher.
The show will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday - Sunday at the McEwensville Community Center. There is a suggested donation of $3 at the door, and the proceeds go to support of high school scholarships provided for seniors at Warrior Run High School and Montgomery High School.
“Every year we give a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior who will be going into the area of horticulture study,” said Fisher. “We hold this Holiday Show to raise money for the scholarships.”
This is the 44th annual Holiday Show, and Garden Club members typically see a good turnout.
“The locals always look forward to it,” said Fisher. “We typically see about 200 people visit each year.”
If you’re not sure what to expect, Fisher said visitors can look forward to a beautifully decorated community center, featuring a nativity scene on the stage, a refreshment table with homemade Christmas cookies and fudge, and a “ways and means” section of the hall.
There will also be live greens including wreaths and the very popular winter berries.
“People love to put those in their outdoor baskets/pots during the holiday season,” said Fisher. “We sell out of those almost every year at $7 a bunch.”
There will also be a raffle table with some gift baskets, and visitors can buy six tickets for $5.
“We have a lot of lovely looking books, and other items, so we are hoping we get a good turnout,” she said.
The McEwensville Garden Club boasts 27 members that meet monthly. They host monthly programs which are open to the public.
“Anyone can come and we are always open to new members,” said Fisher. “We try to stay active with relevant programs, and participate in events like parades.”
Sandy Hendricks, a long-time member, said she finds the Holiday Show enjoyable.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to show their creativity,” she said. “We do all fresh greens, which is a plus, and we do use natural flowers and greens to decorate the entire hall.”
The end result, she said, is “very lovely.”
“We really put a lot of work into it and really encourage people to come,” she said.
In addition to funding the annual scholarships, money from the Holiday Show helps pay to maintain the Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Warrior Run Church.
The Blue Star Memorial Program honors all men and women that serve in the United States Armed Services. This program began with the planting of 8,000 Dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted this program and began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the Continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. A large metal Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker was placed at appropriate locations along the way.
“It is basically an honor to recognize service men and women who served our country in the past, who are serving now and will serve in the future,” said Hendricks. “We have them all across the United States.