MIFFLINBURG — In a town known for its beauty, gardens overflow with delicate petals and hearty, green shrubs all summer long. For one day only, visitors are invited to stroll through some of the best of those gardens and learn tips for creating their own.
The Annual Mifflinburg Garden Tour is back for 2021 on Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. The six featured gardens on the self-guided tour will host either an artist or a musician to add to the entertaining atmosphere, while the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum and the new Artisan Corner Co-op will offer their own allures.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, the “only intact 19th-century carriage factory open to the public in the United States,” as stated on their website. Attendees can also walk through the buggy maker’s home and showroom, located at 598 Green St., just a few blocks from the town’s Herr Memorial Library.
“Most of the gardens are within walking distance in town, with one outside of town,” said Eva Linke, Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member.
Perhaps especially after a long winter of heavy snowfalls and pandemic restrictions, a day of strolling among flowered garden paths will be particularly pleasant.
“It’s just great to be out and about again,” Linke said. “Last year, unfortunately, we had to cancel the garden tour.”
Featured gardens include:
McGregor Home at 401 Market St.
Holman House at 101 E. Chestnut St.
Ward House at 836 Chestnut St.
Miller Home at 257 Chestnut St.
Greeney Home at 288 N. Eighth St.
John House at 6155 Pleasant Grove Road, about a five-minute drive from downtown.
Beyond soaking in the beauty of the gardens, visitors can get an up-close view of some of Mifflinburg’s unique architecture. Homeowners will answer questions and share stories on their love of gardening.
“I think attendees will enjoy seeing smaller backyard gardens along with larger more formal gardens and sharing ideas about what works well where, and maybe more importantly what doesn’t,” said Dave Holman, chairman of the Garden Tour, adding words of thanks to the many people who helped create this year’s tour.
The East Chestnut Street home he shares with his wife, Michele Ocker-Holman, features mountain stone walls. He will also be happy to speak about his efforts in developing a paperbark maple espalier pear tree.
Other points of interest include an “eclectic” garden surrounded by a wrought iron fence at an 1871 Victorian mansion; a garden revived by a Brooklyn couple who moved to the borough five years ago “not knowing the difference between a weed and a plant;” an 1840s Georgian house testing a hydroponic garden; a Cape Cod home with a pond and a mixture of perennials and annuals; and a mature four-acre garden with brick paths and walls.
“Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the work of some local artists,” Holman said.
Admission to the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will be included with the Garden Tour ticket. The gift shop and museum will be open for visitors.
The Artisan Corner Co-op, at 500 Chestnut St., will display window boxes with a “twist.” Also at the Co-op, JC Clayworks will demonstrate wire tree wrappings, and C & K Unique Creations will offer an opportunity to craft your own fairy garden.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the tour. They can be purchased at https://www.facebook.com/mifflinburgbuggy, at Dr. Dave Holman’s office, The Tack Room, Reiff’s Greenhouse, Brookside Acres Greenhouse, Martin’s Greenhouse, and Engle’s Greenhouse. Guests will receive a brochure with the addresses and a map when they purchase tickets.
