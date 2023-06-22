LEWISBURG — The Gaspipe Theatre Company will be bringing “Romeo and Juliet” to the Valley. The organization has been doing Shakespeare in the Park for 23 years locally and encourages both new and experienced performers to try out for the show.
“We are making a huge effort to invite new and old friends to participate in the production,” said Stefan Eisenhower, of the Gaspipe Theatre Company, in a statement. “We are hoping a play like ‘Romeo and Juliet’ will inspire people to come out and have fun with the script of William Shakespeare.”
Auditions will be held at the RiverStage Community Theatre, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, on Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Performances will be Aug. 11-13 and Gaspipe Theatre Company co-founder Derek Scott will be directing the production.
For more information on the organization, go to https://www.facebook.com/GaspipeTheatreCompany/