The Daily Item
Easter is just 10 weeks from Sunday!
The Spring edition of Inside Pennsylvania will feature three Easter-themed topics.
I. If your family has an idea for an interesting egg hunt, please share.
II. Four egg hunts will be selected to be featured in the magazine. If your egg hunt has been ongoing for more than 20 years, please send us a little history and two or three photos from past hunts.
III. 2022 Egg Hunts: if your organization provides an egg hunt for members of the community please forward the date, time, and sponsoring organization(s). Kindly include a rain date if you have one.
An online form for submitting your information is available at dailyitem.com or you can email your ideas/lists to JKnouse@dailyitem.com