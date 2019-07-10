Revel in the melodic world of the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, the mayor of Whoville and other Dr. Seuss characters in an enchanting story of imagination and caring.
The Generoo Organization will perform “Seussical Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Theatre.
About 60 students ranging from first through 12th grade have been working with the Generoo Theatre Camp this week to rehearse for the musical said Bev Kline-Lash, board member of Generoo Organization and co-director of the play. Most of the campers are local, but some come from out of state.
“Most of them are return campers,” Kline-Lash said, adding that 12 students work with the technical crew while the rest are cast members. “They have fun with it, yet it’s a lot of hard work.”
Auditions were held about a month ago, said Carla Wray, board member and co-director.
“It’s very low key,” Wray said. “We don’t ever turn kids away. We give everyone a part.”
Both Wray and Kline-Lash praised the campers for their dedication in learning lines before camp started and in pulling the play together in one week.
“The biggest thing is, we have such a diverse group of kids that come together so well,” Wray said, “and you can just feel it.”
“Seussical Jr.” allows Dr. Seuss’s popular characters to prance onto the stage as the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers the Whos living on a speck of dust. While protecting tiny Whoville, Horton faces ridicule and danger and learns about the powers of friendship, loyalty and community.
Natalie Imhoof, 16, of Selinsgrove, is in her second year at the camp. Last year she played Mother in a production of “Peter Pan.” This year she takes on the role of Mrs. Mayor, in Whoville.
“I find that it’s a very fun kind of comical part,” she said. “There’s a lot of fun ways you can go about this role.”
She too praised the students for uniting in their efforts to create an entertaining show.
“The group that puts on this production, they just work so hard,” Imhoof said. “The sets are incredible. It’s amazing to see how everyone works so hard to put this on. It’s a wonderful production.”
Featured actors include Christian Kline as Cat in the Hat, Joey Geist as Horton the Elephant, Gavin Maust as JoJo, Emily Brock as Gertrude McFuzz, Sheri Leigh Dickerson as Mayzie La Bird, and Mikey Clark as Mr. Mayor and Natalie Imhoof as Mrs. Mayor from Whoville.
One of the reasons for starting the Generoo Organization was to get kids interested in theater, Kline-Lash said. This is their eighth year of camps.
“It’s just good entertainment,” she said. “We love to have people come and see what we do.”
“Every year it gets better and better,” Wray said.