MIFFLINBURG — Dine in and enjoy the music, or pick up an order to enjoy at home. Either way, take the opportunity to feast on authentic German fare.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is hosting a German Fall Festival on Friday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the museum on Green Street. The festival features brats and bratwurst dinners with sauerkraut, German potato salad, a choice of German chocolate or lemon cake and beverages. Diners are welcome to eat at the museum with outdoor picnic tables, or grab a quick and easy take out dinner.
Bratwurst alone is $6 ($5 for a second brat), and a bratwurst dinner is $11. For takeout, text 570-713-9202.
German music will be playing throughout the event, and guests can choose German beer or beer from Mifflinburg’s Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
“If you love brats and beer, come on out and support the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum,” said Eva Linke, board member of Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Weis Markets has donated Dietz & Watson bratwursts, which will be grilled onsite.
The German potato salad will be made by Tish Kerstetter, owner of Chilly Willy’s ice cream and restaurant, in Hartleton, Linke said.
“If you like German cooking, it’s a great chance to try something a little different,” said Joannah McGregor, volunteer at the Buggy Museum. “The German potato salad is fabulous, just fabulous.”
Guests can enjoy the outdoor atmosphere while visiting with one another or relax at home with the specially made food.
“The German chocolate cake has lots of chocolate and a soft, cream filling in it. That will be terrific, too,” McGregor said, adding with a laugh, “What more would you want than this on a Friday night?”
