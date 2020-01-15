Try your luck at bingo while supporting good causes in two separate events on Sunday.
Gift Card Bingo will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ, in New Columbia, on Sunday. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Early bird will start at 1:45 p.m., and regular bingo will start at 2 p.m.
G ift Card Bingo will be held at the Middleburg Moose Lodge 1229 on Sunday. Doors open at 1 p.m. Games start at 2 p.m.
New Columbia
Bingo at St. John’s United Church of Christ will be held in their Fellowship Hall, at 906 Old Route 15, in New Columbia. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Five dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to Penn State THON, which supports research for pediatric cancer.
“It’s a day of fellowship,” said Marly Artley, fundraising chairperson.
Food sold at the event will include hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, soup and baked goods. The church regularly hosts bingo afternoons, Artley said, and they draw a regular crowd of people who enjoy an opportunity to play the game.
“Everyone is welcome,” she said.
Middleburg
Bingo in Middleburg will be held at the Moose Lodge 1229, on 235 Grand Street. Tickets for 20 games are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Sponsored by Middleburg Moose 1229, the bingo benefits the Middleburg Area Boy Scouts of America Troop 415.
“It’s a good way to support the Boy Scouts,” said Brandi Tharp, a Scout mother and organizer of the event.”
Food including barbecue and hot dogs will be available, along with a raffle and door prizes.
“People will enjoy being together and winning prizes,” said Diane Shamory, friend of the Scouts.
Tickets available from any Troop 415 Boy Scout. Tickets are also available from Brandi at 570-765-6364, Pam at 570-837-7026 or Lee at 570-837-3371.
The snow date for the bingo is Jan. 26.