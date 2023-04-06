LEWISBURG — Sixteen-year-old Erin DeSantis credits her grandmother for instilling in her an interest in stamp collecting. Working for a company that runs promotional sweepstakes for television and magazines, her grandmother began collecting the variety of stamps that would be mailed in with contest entries and surveys from all over the country. She began sending them to DeSantis.
“We sometimes joke that people think they have a better chance of winning the drawing if they make their envelope ‘stand out,’” DeSantis said. “That may not be true, but I’m not complaining.”
Several years ago, when DeSantis found some of the stamps in a drawer, she said it “piqued my interest in collecting and displaying more seriously.”
“I value sharing my collection with others in public displays and online, so that I can help to spread the knowledge I have gained and help others feel confident in their unique hobbies.”
A sophomore at Lewisburg Area High School, DeSantis created a display of her stamp collection and has planned activities at the Public Library for Union County, all as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award. In addition, she set up a website to share more content regarding her collection and the hobby of stamp collecting, called philately. She began working on the project in January 2022 and said she spent more than 130 hours on it.
Her project will be featured in the Philatelist E. Gallery Night (the “E” stands for “Erin”) tonight, where visitors can see her collection, ask her questions, and she adds, “spend time with other history-lovers from the area.” Light refreshments will be provided.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, DeSantis will host a Philatelist E. Family Day, which will give kids and families an opportunity to learn about history through hands-on activities. The children’s activity day will include crafts, puzzles, and a scavenger hunt with prizes, all around the theme of history education and postage stamps, she said. Snacks will be provided.
DeSantis said she has never had to purchase stamps for her collection, which she estimates to be in the thousands. In addition to those she received from her grandmother, she received stamps as gifts from family and community members.
“I feel honored that people trust me with collections that may have belonged to their parents or friends, and I love learning about the collectors whose stamps I’ve ‘inherited,’” she said.
Much of her display will feature items belonging to the late Adam Warzocha, of Meadville. DeSantis said he was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
“His collection includes United Nations stamps, correspondence from all over the world, and even some foreign money,” she said.
Lindsay Chrisler, teen/adult program coordinator at the library, said DeSantis is a regular face at the library, having attended many teen-related programs in the past. Chrisler said she has also teamed up with DeSantis on other projects for the library, including a book display in October 2021 in which DeSantis, as part of another Girl Scouts project, displayed books about influential and interesting women in history.
“When Erin first presented her Gold Award to me, I immediately was excited,” Chrisler said. “Here at the library we are always looking for ways to teach, entertain and provide new insights to patrons. This is something that I think the public will really enjoy and find fascinating.”
Chrisler encourages people of all ages to participate in DeSantis’s programs, which she thinks offers “a new outlook on history, as well as showing the passion behind someone else’s hobbies and interests.”
“It’s truly inspiring to see how much Erin loves her stamp collection and what it means to her,” she added.
DeSantis said she hopes that those who do come out to experience her project will learn more about history and be encouraged to pursue their own hobbies and interests.
In addition, she said, “a central part of my project is fostering a better sense of inclusion in the world of history research and philately, and to help diversify the hobby’s participants and admirers.”
DeSantis is also a member of the Scouts BSA and said she plans on working on her Eagle Scout project this summer.