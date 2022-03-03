'Godspell' brings Selinsgrove Area High School actors' emotions to stage

SELINSGROVE — A challenging, emotion-packed production in a challenging, pandemic-burdened year will make for a memorable theater experience for cast, crew, musicians and audience members alike.
Selinsgrove Area High School will present “Godspell,” a musical composed by Stephen Schwartz, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Selinsgrove Middle School auditorium.
“I am excited to hear the musical theatre style singing, the choreography and the students’ acting skills. We have worked very hard at all three,” said Rachel Ulsh, Selinsgrove Area High School’s choral and musical director as well as vocals, piano and musical theatre teacher. “I think I am most proud of their acting skills. I feel the acting has improved the most through this whole process. The musical also has some of the most energetic and beautiful songs I’ve heard.”
Like other schools, Selinsgrove High was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost them a year of recruitment through musicals and training in the program.
“We do have some students still in school from our ‘Mamma Mia!’ cast from 2020, but the majority of students in the cast are young and have not gone through a high school musical before,” Ulsh said. “This afforded us a ‘clean slate’ in teaching these musical theatre concepts and experiences to students who may have never been on the stage before.”
The school takes necessary precautions to ensure the safety and educational experiences for their students, Ulsh said, and they’re happy with the direction “Godspell” is taking.
“This particular show has a small cast. We picked this show for many reasons, one being that we knew we may not have the amount of students needed for a large-scale show and also wanted to ‘rebuild’ the program in order to perform larger-scale shows in the future,” she said. “After working with the cast this year and knowing that these students will continue on in the musical cast for following years, I am excited to see our future shows.”
Student views
Tori Ross, a senior, portrays a disciple. Her character’s name is the same as her own, Tori.
“My character is quite headstrong and thinks of herself as better than others,” Ross said. “However, by the end of the show, she grows close to the other characters, and she learns that every person is worthy and that she is much stronger and more compassionate when working with others. I think that this will remind audience members to be grateful for — and acknowledge the power of — friendship and family.”
Sophomore Elliot Muller portrays John the Baptist/Judas.
“My character is the apprehensive one in the group and is the only one to question what is happening,” Muller said. “He is a very unique character who is strong and competent one second and angry and accusatory the next. So it is very interesting to see how he reacts to the story playing out.”
Ninth-grader Hailey Beaver, plays a disciple. Like Ross, Beaver’s character name is her real name, Hailey
“I believe that audience members will be able to see themselves in my character, as I display youth and innocence,” Beaver said. “My character throughout the show, though, does show maturity, which can provide a balance in the character.”
Nathan Meckley, another ninth-grader, plays a character named George.
“I feel like the audience will relate to the slight humor and fun attitude of my character,” Meckley said, “as well as different voices and moods throughout the show.”
Overcoming challenges
“This particular show is formed through many different little stories,” Ulsh said. “There is an overarching theme with a beginning and end, but our challenge was memorizing which story went in each particular spot.”
They also have to deal with rehearsing in a different space from the one where the musical will be performed. Adapting to the bigger auditorium at the Selinsgrove Area Middle School presents its own challenges, but the students master them each year.
“This show also has many different emotions,” Ulsh said. “Students can be sad, angry, confused, happy, etc., all in one scene. Conveying those emotions with each phase was difficult, but we are finally ready to show everyone our hard work.”
After losing live performances to pandemic restrictions, students and teachers are enthusiastic about the upcoming performance and are eager to give the audience a memorable evening.
“Students learn how to perform on stage, but performing to a live audience adds more energy to their performance,” Ulsh said. “We teach the cast and crew to perform no matter who is or is not in the audience, but having people there will show support for the students and the program.”
The students’ enthusiasm is obvious in their comments and in videos shared on their Facebook page, “Selinsgrove Area Chorus & Honors Choir.”
“We have gone two years without performing a musical,” Ulsh said, “and we are ready to show Selinsgrove and beyond our passion and love for theatre.”
Tickets are available only through in-person purchase at the high school office during regular school hours or the night of the show.
