When it comes to high school productions, musical directors often work with few resources to make their production shine within their restraints.
For Midd-West High School Musical Director Adam Dietz, that means choosing a production with a small cast that really lets each character shine. A musical such as “Godspell.”
“It’s an ensemble-based show that utilizes a smaller group of talent, while still featuring all of the cast members. It also only requires one very bare-bones set and no costume changes,” Dietz said. “We’re a little low on help right now and with this only being my second production as director, I thought it would be a good fit for us right now.”
He said he also liked the message of the show being all about love, community and human connection.
“Even though the subject matter is inspired by Scripture, its themes of kindness, mercy and forgiveness are universal and relevant yet today,” he said.
Through difficult rehearsals, Dietz said he knew the show had the potential to be great.
“These kids were fully capable to give it what it takes, but this group works much better under pressure and seems to come alive much more once they have an audience in front of them,” he said.
The Daily Item’s reviewer Jerri Brouse agreed.
“It was apparent each one of the actors on stage went all-in when it came to developing their individual characters and they managed to bring a little of their own unique personality to their roles,” she said in her review.
She praised the simple stage set up for letting the audience focus on the cast and the hard work they put in.
Dietz said the small size of the production puts a different kind of pressure on the cast and crew.“It’s a show for the ages, and one that can be adapted to reflect current trends and current events, with fantastic music and a revised score that keeps it fresh and sharp,” he explained.
“With a show this size it’s imperative that everyone pulls their own weight. When one person doesn’t show up to rehearsal it leaves a huge gap. I’ve always told my students that every part, despite the number of lines, is important to the story and vitality of the show,” he said. “But when crunch time approaches, I’ve seen this group rally together and help each other in a very healthy, supportive, and engaging way that reassures me that we’re doing something right.”
The show’s narrative also challenges actors as it is more like a series of scenes instead of continuous plot line.
“So, it’s a lot of bouncing around and quickly shifting gears in preparation to present the next vignette, or in this case, the next parable. With that said, it took a while for the students to adjust to constantly having to refocus their efforts and remembering which scene or “schtick” set-up/followed each song,” he said.
Despite this, Dietz said he thinks any thespian should be involved with a production of “Godspell” at least once in their careers.