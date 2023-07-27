RICHFIELD — The legendary, Dove Award-winning gospel quartet Gold City will return to Richfield this Saturday for a concert to culminate the 55th annual Richfield Dutch Days.
Daniel Riley, baritone and manager of Gold City, said out of their approximately 200 performances per year, the quartet does 10 to 15 outdoor concerts. “We certainly enjoy the landscape all across the country, and Pennsylvania surely has its share of that,” he said.
Pennsylvania also has its fair share of gospel music fans.
“Southern gospel music is typically thought of as a southern thing, but we regularly do concerts in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and every few years we do a West Coast tour that normally lasts three weeks or so,” Riley said. “Fans are everywhere, and for that we are very grateful.”
Gold City began in 1980. Riley’s father, Tim Riley, was the original bass singer. Riley was 8 years old at the time.
“I’ve literally grown up with this music,” he said. He became the baritone singer for the group in 2002, and a few years later his father “handed the reigns” to him to manage the group. His father retired in 2014, and, Riley said, “he graciously allowed us to continue to carry on the legacy of Gold City.”
Gold City has 10 number one songs to its name, as well as multiple radio hits, numerous industry accolades, and more than 60 Singing News Fan Awards.
Their songs include “Midnight Cry,” “Under Control,” “I’m Not Giving Up,” “It’s Still the Cross,” and “In My Robe of White.” In 2019, they had a number one radio chart single, “All My Hope.”
Gold City was named to the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2017.
Today, in addition to Riley, the group consists of Bruce Taliaferro, lead vocals; Chris Jenkins, tenor; and Jeff Chapman, bass.
Dan Martin, co-president of the Richfield Community Center, which oversees Dutch Days each year, said Gold City performed a special concert for the community in 2018. He said Saturday night of Dutch Days that year was rained out, so the directors for the event decided to hold a one-night event in August to make up for it.
“As it was, Gold City was on tour and had an appearance scheduled for a nearby church,” Martin said. “The church canceled their event and, while some may call it coincidence, God works in mysterious ways.”
“It was perfect timing and a perfect fit,” he said. “Word quickly spread through the area via social media, calls, prayer chains, etc., that Gold City would be appearing that night at Dutch Days Unplugged.
“The group was so well received by all that were able to be in attendance on such short notice and no mass publicity,” he added.
So, they decided to try and secure the group for another appearance for Dutch Days. Due to the pandemic and the group’s schedule, that opportunity did not come until this year.
Martin said the community is looking forward to it.
“Gospel music is tradition to Saturday night of Dutch Days, and the message and music of Gold City is an inherent community value,” he said.
The quartet will perform two music sets, one at 8:15 and another at 9:45 p.m. at Basom Park in Richfield.
Riley said every performance they do is not just about quality entertainment, but also encouragement.
“Gospel music is the greatest music in the world, because it is the only style of music I know that consistently offers the listener hope through Jesus Christ,” he said.
The group members also take time to share their testimonies.
“Every man on our stage has a story about how the Lord has saved them and kept them through those tough times we all go through….I feel like sometimes we go through things in life in order to share our story of overcoming with others, that they might find hope for their own similar situations.”
Riley said the audience can expect to hear traditional quartet music “from four guys who love the Lord and love singing together.”
“I feel Gold City has the best sound we’ve had in a very long time,” he added. “I’m sure I’m biased, but I’m also very proud of my guys and very blessed by God to stand on stage each night with men who love the Lord and excel at their craft.”
“We are looking forward to being with everyone in Richfield, and we encourage everyone to come out and join us for a great night.”