How can an evening of food, music, dancing and activities get any better? Combine it with a charitable cause that honors a young girl who lost her battle with cancer and that supports children in their most vulnerable moments.
The second annual Kelsey’s Gold Gala, held at The Cellars, 50 Brookpark Circle, will start at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by an evening filled with a wine pull, silent auction, music and dancing, cash bar and dinner buffet.
The gala benefits Kelsey’s Dream, an organization named for Kelsey Kuhns, who died of leukemia in 2005 at the age of 12.
For children with cancer, Kelsey’s Dream provides Hopper the Cancer Crusher, a whimsical, therapeutic stuffed frog dressed in hospital pajamas and equipped with a mediport.
Hopper is stocked at 162 hospitals in 46 states across the United States. Hospital staff members give newly diagnosed children their very own Hopper to go back and forth to appointments and hospital stays.
“Our fundraiser around this time of year, in this case the gala, has a dual purpose,” said Kylie Kuhns, Kelsey’s younger sister and one of the founders of Kelsey’s Dream. “The main objective is to raise money in order to fulfill our mission of helping children with cancer, but it also serves as a way to remember and celebrate Kelsey’s life.”
“We select October as the month for our large fundraiser because October is when Kelsey’s birthday is,” said Tina Kuhns, Kelsey and Kylie’s mother. “Not only is this a fundraiser to provide Hopper to more children diagnosed with cancer, but to celebrate Kelsey’s life.”
The Gold Gala includes a buffet meal with vegetarian and gluten free options, music by Blu-Star Entertainment Sound, Craft Brew cash bar by Eclipse Craft Brewing Company (relatives of Kelsey and Kylie), a silent auction and a wine pull for $10 where everyone wins.
Anyone who wishes can sponsor a hospital for $200.
For the wine pull, guests can purchase as many $10 tickets as they like. When a person’s number is pulled, that person gets first selection from the bottles displayed. The number of tickets sold matches the number of wines available.
“You benefit from the great connections we have with the wineries and the discounts that were passed on to our foundation,” Tina said. “Kylie created the wine pull last year for the Gala, knowing that everyone likes different types of wine, therefore the first selections would be able to select from the larger variety … and is there ever a bottle of wine that no one wants? Everyone is a winner.”
Silent Auction prizes include:
ν Keuka Lake Holiday Wine Tour Weekend Getaway
ν 1-Hour Therapeutic Massage from Inspire Yoga & Massage Studio
ν Complimentary tour, tasting and free glass for up to 10 people at the beautiful Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery located in Centre Hall
ν A Heartland Christmas Wine Tour, which includes tasting at 16 wineries over three weekends
ν One Full Seaweed Detox Wrap, which includes 45 minutes in the Alpha Massage Wellness Pod by Inches off Bodywraps
ν Eight-week session of any gymnastics program at Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, or one party of the holder’s choice at Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority
ν Wig by Gorgeous Hair Systems Wig and Wellness Studio
ν 3’6” x 5’6” officially licensed Luxury Penn State Sport Rug from Art of Living Design Studio
ν Framed Wall Art work from Art of Living Design Studio
ν Christmas Décor Prize package from Art of Living Design Studio.
“The most important thing is that we celebrate Kelsey’s life and keep her spirit alive,” Tina said. “She was a happy, giving little girl who fought hard. We want everyone to come together, celebrate, be happy, and we will continue to fight her fight.”
“We want people to come together for a good cause and have fun in Kelsey’s memory,” Kylie said. “With the combination of dinner, dancing, wine pull and chance to bid on great prizes, we created a night for people to come out and just enjoy themselves for a greater purpose.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.kelseysdream.yapsody.com or mail a check and names for the tickets to: Kelsey’s Dream, 936 Brouse Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.