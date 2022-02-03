Renowned chamber choir The Crossing will perform on Friday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
The Crossing is a Grammy-winning professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally and dedicated to new music. It is committed to working with creative teams to make and record new, substantial works for a choir that explore and expand ways of writing for choir, singing in choir and listening to music for choir. Many of its nearly 110 commissioned premieres address social, environmental and political issues.
While at the Weis Center, they will perform:
Nico Muhly, Gentle Sleep
Nicholas Cline, she took his hands
Caroline Shaw, Her Beacon-hand Beckons
Nico Muhly, I cannot attain unto it
Shara Nova, Resolve
Ayanna Woods, Shift
Nico Muhly, Rough Notes
David Lang, the sense of senses
Please note that the Dublin Guitar Quartet will not join The Crossing for this tour, due to concerns related to COVID-19 and international travel.
With a commitment to recording its commissions, The Crossing has released 25 albums, receiving two Grammy Awards for Best Choral Performance (2018, 2019), and seven Grammy nominations. The Crossing, with Donald Nally, was the American Composers Forum’s 2017 Champion of New Music. They were the recipients of the 2015 Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, three ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, and the Dale Warland Singers Commission Award from Chorus America.
The 65-minute performance, which includes one 15-minute intermission, is sponsored, in part, by Viamedia.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors ages 62 and older, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $20 for Non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located in the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. All visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors. The university reserve the right to request that any visitors who do not follow university protocols leave the premises.
These protocols may be subject to change at any time. VIsit the Weis Center’s website for the most up-to-date information at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.